Jane Krakowski denies relationship with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell — ‘romantic or otherwise’

Jane Krakowski keeps her sense of humor amid a report she had a secret romance with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. (Photos: Getty Images)

Jane Krakowski is not dating the MyPillow guy.

A report in the Daily Mail tabloid circulated Thursday saying the 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Ally McBeal actress, 52, was in a nine-month romantic relationship with Mike Lindell, CEO of the pillow company and White House guest of former President Donald Trump. However, a spokesperson for the star denied the report with a humorous statement.

“Jane has never met Mr. Lindell,” the rep for the Name That Tune host tells Yahoo Entertainment. “She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise. She is, however, in full fledged fantasy relationships with Brad Pitt, Regé-Jean Page and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those.”

According to the Daily Mail story, Krakowski and Lindell met in a studio about eight years ago — which is around the time 30 Rock wrapped. They were friends until a year ago when sources claimed things turned romantic — after one year of Minnesota-based Lindell, 59, trying to woo her by showering her with gifts of Champagne and flowers.

The relationship between the unlikely pair was an “open secret” in New York City’s West Village, where she lives and they were seen, the report claims. However, after nine months of quarantine dating, they split at the end of the summer after a weekend apparently gone wrong while staying at her Hamptons beach house. She then started dating someone else.

Despite sources detailing the “passionate” romance, Krakowski — mom to a 9-year-old son with ex-fiancé Robert Godley— denied to the tab that she even knew the businessman, saying point-blank, “I've never met the man.”

Lindell also denied the romance to the tab, taking it a step further with, “I have never even heard of Jane Krakowski???”

The New York Post’s Page Six reports it heard rumors about Krakowski and Lindell in November, but a friend of the actress called it a “silly rumor.”

Lindell has been in the news for his unwavering Trump support, including pushing election conspiracy theories. And the logo of his business was prominently featured on TrumpMarch.com, a website promoting the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., that turned into rioters storming the Capitol.

After Lindell’s visit to the White House last week to discuss the disproven fraud — right before Trump moved out — the CEO, who appears on the packaging of his products and in commercials, said major retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s dropped his products. However, those brands have said it was related to sales being down — and not his political beliefs.

