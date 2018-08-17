Jane Goodall on whether chimpanzees should get passports, why elephants shouldn't be in zoos, and how Bigfoot might be real

Jane Goodall is a dame of the British Empire, founder of a global institute that bears her name, is a Messenger of Peace for the United Nations, and is one of the most respected and renowned ethologists. And she is a bit of a Bigfoot truther.

The legendary “chimp lady” and subject of the new National Geographic documentary Jane visited Yahoo Entertainment this week for a wide-ranging interview that covered the primates she has devoted her life to, her disdain for keeping elephants in captivity, and, of course, the possibility Sasquatch is out there.

Bigfoot might not just be a tall tale

“I’m a romantic,” Goodall replied, when asked if she thought Bigfoot existed. “I would like Bigfoot to exist. I’ve met people who swear they’ve seen Bigfoot. I think the interesting thing is every single continent there is an equivalent of Bigfoot or Sasquatch. There’s the Yeti, the Yowie in Australia, the Chinese Wildman, and on and on and on. I’ve heard stories from people who, you have to believe them. So there’s something. I don’t know what it is.”

While she might be open-minded about Bigfoot, she doesn’t have that same feeling when it comes to all cryptozoological creatures.

“The Loch Ness monster,” she said, “obviously doesn’t exist.”

Aliens?

“It doesn’t make sense to think we’re the only intelligent form of life.”

Jane Goodall and infant chimpanzee Flint reach out to touch each other’s hands. Flint was the first infant born at Gombe after Jane arrived. With him she had a great opportunity to study chimp development and to have physical contact, which is no longer deemed appropriate with chimps in the wild. The feature documentary Jane is available on NationalGeographic.com. (Photo: National Geographic Creative/Hugo van Lawick) More

