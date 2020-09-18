Jane Fonda's bizarre story about Vladimir Putin once being her travel guide

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday night, actress and political activist Jane Fonda revealed that she once met Vladimir Putin, long before he became the president of Russia.

When asked if she had ever met a dictator throughout her illustrious career, Fonda shared that Putin was once her travel guide.

"This guy," said Fonda as she pointed to Putin on the screen, "was our travel guide. When I was married to Ted Turner and he was going to do his Goodwill Games in Leningrad."

"We landed at the airport and the person who picked us up, and drove us around, was Vladimir Putin. He was the travel guide. He was like our interpreter at the time," shared Fonda, who said that it was back in the early 1990s. Fonda also shared how, even back then, Putin showed his ruthlessness.

"His wife had gotten sick and she was heading to the hospital. He told us that in the car and Ted said, 'You have to go to the hospital. You have to go to the hospital to check on your wife,' and he wouldn't. Vladimir Putin wouldn't do it. He stayed with us," recalled Fonda.

Due to the fact that it is believed Putin deliberately poisons his enemies, host Andy Cohen drew his own conclusion, stating, "He probably poisoned her, knowing him."

