Jane Fonda shares video of herself working out after starting chemo: 'I feel stronger than I have in years'

Jane Fonda is "deeply moved" from the response she's received after sharing her cancer diagnosis.

The Grace and Frankie star, 84, published a new blog post on Tuesday — just days after publicly sharing her non-Hodgkin's lymphoma battle. Fonda, who has started chemotherapy to fight the cancer that begins in the lymphatic system, is optimistic and feeling "stronger than I have in years." For proof, she shared a video of herself working out.

"I have been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support since I made public the fact that I’ve been diagnosed with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma," she began the post on her website. "My heartfelt thanks to all. The messages of love and support mean the world to me."

Fonda reiterated that her cancer is "very treatable" — and said survivors have reached out to her to share their positive stories.

"So many people have written to me or posted that they have had this type of cancer and have been cancer-free for many decades," she said. "Well, I’ll soon be 85 so I won’t have to worry about 'many decades.' One will do just fine."

The Academy Award winner went on to talk about how she's been feeling since her first chemo treatment three weeks ago.

"I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years," she wrote. "The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out."

Along with the post was a video of the Jane Fonda's Workout guru doing squats. She used hand weights and an exercise ball as she moved up and down.

She also emphasized that she's "painfully aware that the top-drawer treatment I receive is not something everyone in this country can count on," which she called "a travesty. It isn’t fair, and I will continue to fight for quality health care for all."

Fonda reminded her fans that this is not her first encounter with cancer.

"I’ve had breast cancers and had a mastectomy and come through very well and I will do so again," wrote the star, who shared publicly in 2010 that she had a breast cancer scare but was cancer free. She had a double mastectomy in 2016. In 2018, she had a cancer removed from her lip.

Fonda ended her post by making it clear that this battle is not going to deter her from her climate activism. Her work continues with the Jane Fonda Climate PAC and Fire Drill Fridays.

"This diagnosis has only made me more determined than ever to continue to end the deadly effects of fossil fuels," she wrote. "While most of us know that fossil fuels are the primary cause of the climate crisis, many may not know that fossil fuel emissions also cause cancer as well as other major health problems like birth defects, childhood leukemia, heart attacks, strokes, lung disease and preterm birth. We must find a way to come together to put an end to this deadly correlation. Too many families have suffered, too many communities have been forgotten, written off as ‘Sacrifice Zones,’ far too much pain has been endured. It does not have to be this way. We have it within our power to change this and I intend to do everything in my power to do so. This cancer will not deter me."

A Fonda insider told People magazine on Wednesday that, "In true Jane fashion, this is hardly slowing her down. So far, she has been doing really well with the treatments and is feeling pretty good." The source said the actress was looking forward to her film Moving On premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this month despite not being able to attend in person.

Fonda revealed her diagnosis on Friday in a social media post. She called cancer "a teacher" and said she's "paying attention to the lessons it holds for me."