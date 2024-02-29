Jane Fonda Told Jennifer Lopez About Her "Concern" With Her Relationship With Ben Affleck
Since rekindling their relationship in 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been pretty public about their romance.
J.Lo's new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, follows the behind-the-scenes making of her new album and musical movie This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, which was inspired by her relationship with Ben.
And while most have shown their undying support for the couple, J.Lo's close friend Jane Fonda voiced her "concern" with their relationship.
"First of all, I want you to know that, I don't entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben and I really, really, really want this to work," Jane says to Jennifer on a phone call.
"However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you're trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing, the two of you hugging..."
To which Jennifer simply replied, "That's us living our life."
At another point in the documentary, Ben admits that he didn't want their relationship to be as public as it was in the early 00s and now.
"I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around, like, the press, while Jen, I don't think objected to it in the way I did" Ben explained of their 2002 relationship. "I very much did object to it."
“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” he explained. “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’”
“We’re just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise,” he added.
And even Jennifer said that she can sense Ben's discomfort with the publicity, as well as inspiring her album and film This Is Me....Now. “I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing all of this,” she says.
“But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made…he doesn’t want to stop me. But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse," she concluded.
The Greatest Love Story Never Told is currently streaming on Prime Video.