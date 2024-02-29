Jane Fonda Told Jennifer Lopez About Her "Concern" With Her Relationship With Ben Affleck

Since rekindling their relationship in 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been pretty public about their romance.

The couple got married in 2022 after first being engaged and then breaking up over 20 years ago. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

J.Lo's new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, follows the behind-the-scenes making of her new album and musical movie This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, which was inspired by her relationship with Ben.

In the doc, Jennifer even shares that for their first Christmas as a couple again, Ben gifted her a book that included every letter and email they'd ever exchanged over the last 20 years and titled it, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Courtesy Prime Video

And while most have shown their undying support for the couple, J.Lo's close friend Jane Fonda voiced her "concern" with their relationship.

Jane and Jennifer first met on the set of the 2005 movie Monster-In-Law where they became close and have remained friends since. L. Cohen / WireImage for Fox Television Network

"First of all, I want you to know that, I don't entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben and I really, really, really want this to work," Jane says to Jennifer on a phone call.

Prime Video

"However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you're trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing, the two of you hugging..."

Prime Video

To which Jennifer simply replied, "That's us living our life."

Prime Video

At another point in the documentary, Ben admits that he didn't want their relationship to be as public as it was in the early 00s and now.

Prime Video

"I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around, like, the press, while Jen, I don't think objected to it in the way I did" Ben explained of their 2002 relationship. "I very much did object to it."

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” he explained. “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’”

Prime Video

“We’re just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise,” he added.

Prime Video

And even Jennifer said that she can sense Ben's discomfort with the publicity, as well as inspiring her album and film This Is Me....Now. “I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing all of this,” she says.

Prime Video

“But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made…he doesn’t want to stop me. But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse," she concluded.

Prime Video

The Greatest Love Story Never Told is currently streaming on Prime Video.