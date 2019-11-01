Jane Fonda, Rosanna Arquette, Catherine Keener arrested at climate change protest: 'Women bear the brunt'

Jane Fonda was arrested for the fourth consecutive week during a climate protest inside the Heart Senate office building on Friday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jane Fonda was at the forefront of another climate strike as she hosted a fourth “Fire Drill Friday” outside of the Capitol Building before getting arrested for the fourth consecutive week.

The 81-year-old actress was joined by fellow actors Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener to specifically address the burden that women carry when it comes to climate change and their role in fighting for the Green New Deal. According to Washington Post reporter Hannah Jewell, the group that gathered outside of the capitol was the largest of Fonda’s Fire Drills to date. And after listening to speeches and a performance by fellow activists and artists, the protesters made their way into the Hart Senate office building to participate in civil disobedience, which led to arrests.

Rosanna Arquette getting arrested in the Hart building for this Jane Fonda climate change protest: pic.twitter.com/P6IGpxamPU — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 1, 2019

And now Catherine Keener being arrested at this Jane Fonda climate change protest on Capitol Hill: pic.twitter.com/jPnZwMnbPO — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 1, 2019

Arquette and Keener were put in plastic handcuffs soon after arrests began. Fonda was then arrested for the fourth time while protesters cheered.

We are in the US Senate Hart building where @Janefonda was just arrested for the 4th time demanding #ClimateJustice and uplifting the disproportionate effects on women from climate change. #FireDrillFriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UCZKDqqxge — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) November 1, 2019

“Efforts to turn back climate change can be exponentially enhanced if the needs and priorities of women were addressed,” Fonda said in a press release on Friday. “This is why the Green New Deal calls for inclusive representation of women in political and economic decision making around environmental and climate policies. Women bear the brunt and women hold many of the solutions to the climate crisis.”

Photos from the day’s protest were posted to the Fire Drill Fridays Twitter account. “Climate change is a women’s issue!” the tweet reads. “Around the world, women and girls are leading climate solutions.”

Climate change is a women’s issue! Around the world, women and girls are leading climate solutions.



Today we participated in massive civil disobedience for #FireDrillFriday with @Janefonda @emirawoods @VDay @womensmarch Catherine Keener, Rosanna Arquette, and many more! pic.twitter.com/2l4FadAIvg — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) November 1, 2019

Representatives from the Women’s March were also present.

Women are leading the fight for #ClimateJustice because we disproportionately bear the burden of the climate crisis. Enough is enough. #firedrillfridays @FireDrillFriday pic.twitter.com/GWZ7o8TGqX — Women's March (@womensmarch) November 1, 2019

Fonda plans to get arrested every Friday until she’s set to begin filming the final season of her Netflix show Grace and Frankie. This week’s arrest was the fourth of her planned 14.

