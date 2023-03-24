Jane Fonda says Jennifer Lopez gashed eyebrow during 'Monster in Law' slap: 'She's never apologized'

Jennifer Lopez and honoree Jane Fonda pose at an event in L.A. in 2011. (Photo: WireImage)

Jennifer Lopez's bling can really help pack a punch! Jane Fonda appeared on Thursday's The Drew Barrymore Show where she looked back at some of her most iconic roles. When Barrymore flashed an image of Fonda and Lopez from 2005's romcom Monster in Law, the 85-year-old actress shared a behind-the-scenes story from set.

"The thing that comes to mind right away is we have a slapping scene," Fonda began. "I slap her, she slaps me, I slap her. Well Jennifer, as per Jennifer, she had this enormous diamond ring, and so when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye — my eyebrow."

Fonda quipped: "And she's never apologized."

Lopez secretly wed Marc Anthony in 2004, shortly after she and Ben Affleck ended their engagement. It's unclear which sparkler did the damage.

Lopez has also talked about the infamous slap scene, but said she did apologize to Fonda for giving her a "blood blister" at the top of her eye. Except Lopez thought she the cut happened because of her nail.

"I was mortified," Lopez said on her YouTube channel in 2019. "I was like, 'Oh, I'm so sorry.' And she was like, 'It's fine. It's fine.' It was a freaking purple blister that was sticking out and she didn't care. She's such a gangster bitch. I just love her."

Lopez called working with Fonda was one of the "highlights of my career." The two have seen each other at events over the years and always pose together, so clearly, no real damage was done in the making of Monster in Law.