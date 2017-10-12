Jane Fonda Is ‘Ashamed’ She Didn’t Come Forward About Harvey Weinstein

Jane Fonda knew about disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein’s reported sexual misconduct for a year — and now the “Barbarella” actress says she’s “ashamed” that she didn’t come forward to expose his behavior.

In an interview with CNN‘s Christiane Amanpour scheduled to air Thursday, Fonda said that she was told about Weinstein by actress Rosanna Arquette.

“I found out about Harvey about a year ago, and I’m ashamed that I didn’t say anything right then,” Fonda told Amanpour.

Asked why she didn’t come forward then, Fonda said, “Because I guess it hadn’t happened to me and so I didn’t feel it was my place.”

Fonda declined to offer specific details about what Arquette told her, saying “I want to leave that to her.”

Fonda also said that she hadn’t been harassed by Weinstein, adding, “I only met Harvey when I was old and Harvey goes for young, because that’s more vulnerable, you know.”

The actress did, however, say that she was solicited for sex by a film director when she was 20 years old.

According to Fonda, the director told her, “In the movie your character has to have an orgasm and I really need to know what kind of orgasms you have.’ And so he wanted me to sleep with him.”

