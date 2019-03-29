Jane Fonda's induction into Women's Hall of Fame has host town threatening to pull support

Inducting Jane Fonda into the National Women's Hall of Fame could cost the organization its partnership with Seneca Falls, New York, its host town and the site of America's first-ever women's right's convention in 1848.

Earlier this month, the Hall of Fame announced the actress would be among its class of 2019. Citing Fonda's actions during the Vietnam War, Seneca Falls Supervisor Greg Lazzaro released a resolution Thursday morning that would pull the town's support out of respect for veterans in the community.

The resolution, which is expected to be proposed at next week's town board meeting, was released to the media and public Thursday morning.

"Jane Fonda’s actions of bringing medical supplies to North Vietnam during the Vietnam War, deriding our POWs...and posing for pictures atop missile-launchers designed to shoot down American planes brought divisiveness to our country and to this day to our Vietnam Veterans and it is viewed by virtually all Veterans as treason to this country," the resolution reads.

In last year's HBO documentary "Fonda in Five Acts," the "Grace and Frankie" star admitted that it was a "betrayal" to pose atop an anti-aircraft gun during her controversial 1972 visit to North Vietnam. "I will go to my grave regretting that," she said.

Despite her apology, Fonda's wartime actions continue to stir debate.

Town board member Doug Avery said he was frustrated by Lazzaro's proposed resolution, partly because of how it was introduced and because it was not publicized until after the deadline for residents to speak. Therefore, residents will not have a chance to voice their concerns before the five-member town board considers the resolution on Tuesday night.

Avery also said he does not believe that town officials should have a say in who the National Women's Hall of Fame chooses to honor.

"We shouldn't be weighing in on the induction process at all," he said.

In a statement issued Thursday, the National Women's Hall of Fame said it was "disappointed" that it was not given the chance to meet with the town's leadership to talk over the resolution.

"The National Women’s Hall of Fame board welcomes the opportunity to create an open dialogue to discuss the Town’s concerns," their response said. "We believe that all voices should be heard before there is such a drastic step as the proposed resolution. That’s what democracy, and the efforts of women’s suffrage, are all about."

In addition to Fonda, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and civil-rights attorney Gloria Allred are set to be inducted on Sept. 14, joining more than 275 past honorees. Inductees are honored every other year and are nominated by the public and judged by a team of experts across the various fields.

