Jana Kramer's Daughter Jolie, 6, Said 'No' to Having Mom's Last Name Added: 'That's Too Long'

Jana Kramer is touching on the topic of last names post divorce — specifically when it comes to children.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Story Thursday, the country music star said it's difficult not having the same last name as her two kids, son Jace Joseph, 3, and daughter Jolie Rae, 6. After a follower asked, "Who's last name do the kids have?" the 38-year-old admitted that her daughter turned down the option to take her name.

"The kids have my ex's last name," Kramer explained, referring to their father Mike Caussin. "I did ask Jolie, 'Hey, would you want to be Kramer-Caussin?' And she was like, 'No, Mommy, that's too long.' And I was like, 'Okay.'

"It's hard not having my last name as the kids," she added before writing, "Kramer girl for life😂," over the video.

Kramer announced her split from Caussin, 35, in April after six years of marriage.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she wrote on her Instagram at the time. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," Kramer continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

In July, the mom of two said she was leaning on her children during the difficult time, sharing a photo snuggling up with Jace and Jolie.

"Us 3... I am letting go of what a family photo should look like or what it would have looked like because this family is happy," she captioned the shot. "This mom is happier and that's what's important."

Jana Kramer

Thanking a friend for "capturing a candid moment and my favorite photo ever," the mother of two added, "Here's to making new memories as a family of 3."

The One Tree Hill alum is now in a relationship with boyfriend Ian Schinelli and recently told PEOPLE that she's taking things slow and making sure her children remain her priority.

"My focus isn't to hurry up and get married," she explained. "My focus is my kids and myself and continuing to heal and grow." While the singer and actress is "happy" right now, she doesn't want to risk "forcing or pushing anything."