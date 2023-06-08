Jana Kramer Is Pregnant with Baby No. 3, Her First With Fiancé Allan Russell

Jana Kramer and Allan Russell have the nicest thing to share.

Two weeks after announcing her engagement to the soccer player, the "Nicest Thing" singer announced she is pregnant with the couple's first baby.

"We've been keeping another secret from you guys," she wrote in a June 8 Instagram post. "(I promise this is the last Announcement...at least for a little while) but I'm pregnant!!!! Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story."

As the One Tree Hill alum—who shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin—revealed, the couple's latest chapter together came as a bit of a surprise.

"I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest," she told People. "I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing. I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.'"

These days, Jana's happy ending is becoming more clear by the day. After all, in late May, Allan popped the question.

"So Allan and I have been dating for...six and a half months," she said during the May 25 episode of her iHeart Radio Whine Down podcast. "And he asked me to marry him."

As the 39-year-old recalled, it all went down on a walk to their new house—with two very important people by their side.

"It was a really beautiful night...we were all sitting on the porch of the steps and looking out at the view, it's stunning," she shared. "And he said my name and I got up or whatever and he got down on one knee and then Jolie just started jumping up and down, it was the cutest thing ever, it was like she knew what was happening."

Cue the tears of joy.

"And he said, 'You're the love of my life and will you marry me?'" she continued. "Then we both started crying and it felt very sentimental given the front porch of the new house, new beginnings and it just felt right and so, yeah. Said yes, the kids were super excited then we walked down the hill, watched the sunset, it was perfect."

