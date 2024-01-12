Jan Latham-Koenig: Music conductor charged with child sex offence

Jan Latham-Koenig was appointed OBE in 2020 for services to music and UK/Russian cultural relations

A world-renowned classical music conductor has been charged with a child sex offence.

Jan Latham-Koenig was arrested at London's Victoria station on Wednesday, the Met Police said.

It followed an investigation by detectives in the force's specialist crime command.

The 70-year-old is alleged to have arranged or facilitated a child sex offence and sexual communication with a child.

The conductor, who was appointed OBE in 2020 for services to music and UK/Russian cultural relations, was charged with the offence on Thursday and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Friday.

Mr Latham-Koenig, from South Kensington, has conducted the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra and all the BBC ensembles.

