Jamie Spears' Law Firm Slams Britney's Mom Lynne After She Objected to Its Fees

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tomás Mier
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  Todd Williamson/BBMA2016/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty  

Britney Spears' parents at at legal loggerheads.

In a new court filing obtained by PEOPLE, Holland & Knight — the law firm that represents Britney's father Jamie — asked the court to overrule her mother Lynne's objection to the firm's fees, calling it meritless and stating it holds "evidence bias." The document defends the firm's actions related to "media matters" and describes Jamie, 68, as a "fiercely loving" father.

"Despite having zero involvement in her daughter's conservatorship until very recently, Lynne Spears is asserting claims as if she were a party directly involved in the litigation (which she is not)," the document reads.

Jamie's lawyers claim that Lynne, 65, is not "acting in the best interests" of Britney and that she has "no knowledge" about the fees related to the case, calling her claims that the firm acted improperly a "fictitious argument."

Lynne's lawyers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

  Steve Granitz/WireImage; Shutterstock Britney Spears and Jamie Spears     

RELATED: Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Objects to Jamie's 'Substantively Improper' $890,000 Attorney Fees

"Lynne Spears' math of dividing the total fees by four (to calculate fees per issue) is ridiculous and belies her ignorance regarding the complex nature of the Conservatorship Estate, and the issues that needed to be addressed by H&K to properly defend Mr. Spears from specious allegations that have threatened to tarnish his reputation as a loving, caring father who has nothing to hide, has been loyal and fiercely loving toward his daughter, sought to protect her, and manage her finances so that she can live her life the way she wants," the document reads.

In Lynne's objection filed last week, she asked the court to require Holland & Knight to reimburse Britney's estate for fees related to "media matters," which the law firm has now stated are a necessary aspect of defending the conservatorship.

"While the Conservator and his counsel have been very cautious, limited, and thoughtful in dealing with the media (a far cry from any 'national media tour'), Lynne Spears is the one who exploited her daughter's pain and trauma for personal profit by publishing a book about the Conservatee," the document states in a separate part of the document, referring to Lynne's 2008 book Through the Storm.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears' Lawyer Asks Court to Appoint Jodi Montgomery as Her Permanent Conservator

 

"Media matters are inextricably tied to all aspects of the Conservatorship," the document adds elsewhere. "The media-related work performed by H&K was not only related to the litigation but an essential part of H&K representing and defending the Conservator and protecting the Conservatorship Estate."

Last week, Lynne filed a court document objecting to the fee of $890,000 in the conservatorship case, calling them "substantively improper." The filing also asked that at least $224,000 be repaid to Britney's estate.

The newest development comes just a day ahead of a new petition hearing in Britney's case on Tuesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Tyler Perry’s Oscars speech earns high praise from Meghan McCain. Here’s why

    “I was like [he] should run for president.”

  • Opinion: Sexual assault victims must be protected, not subjected to a political firestorm

    Idaho House Ethics Committee should find a less public way to determine whether to remove state legislator without further harming the alleged victim, writes former federal prosecutor and assistant U.S. attorney.

  • See How Stars Are Getting Ready for the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

    Before celebs get to the 93rd Academy Awards, they're sharing how they prep for the big night

  • Oscars 2021: Stars arrive in style on the red carpet at Union Station

    The 93rd Academy Awards red-carpet fashion is on view at Union Station in Los Angeles, where the Oscars 2021 arrivals are happening.

  • ShowBiz Minute: Jackson, Oscars, BTS

    Judge tosses lawsuit of man who alleged molestation by Michael Jackson; Academy Awards television audience plummets to 9.85 million; BTS to release new all-English single "Butter" in May. (April 27)

  • Wimbledon to fine players £14k if they break biobubbles

    An All England Club press conference on Tuesday will sketch out the shape of this summer’s unique Wimbledon. Much of the focus will surround the tournament’s tight bubble protocols — which are likely to include £14,400 fines to deter potential rule-breakers. In line with their reputation for prudence, the AELTC are planning an ultra-cautious event where every player, even Andy Murray, who lives a dozen miles away in Oxshott, will have to stay in a bio-secure hotel. The tournament will start in earnest on June 28, a week after the final date on the government’s roadmap towards normal social contact. The sight of drinkers and diners, mixing joyfully on London’s streets, may not go down well with mask-wearing players as they are driven back and forward between the club and their soulless digs. In this awkward situation, you can see how sanctions might be the only way to prevent some members of the locker-room, especially those starved of social opportunities, from breaching safeguards. A letter sent out by the club warns that “Any breach by either a player or their guests/team may lead to default and/or loss of accreditation. In addition, support team members are also subject to a fine of up to $20,000 for which the player is responsible". The AELTC received a broadly supportive message from two-time champion Murray. Speaking about the tight rules, Murray acknowledged he is unlikely to see much of his family or friends over the summer, and might even have to do without their support from the stands as well. But Murray — who complained about lax bio-security standards at the National Tennis Centre after contracting Covid-19 in January — said he is prepared to accept such frustrations in the interests of safety, “Obviously I would way rather not be staying in a hotel,” said Murray, who is also expecting to spend time in a bubble during Queen’s — the grass-court warm-up event that he has won a record five times. “It would be a shame but, if that’s what we’ve got to do to keep everyone safe, then that’s what we’ll do. “We’ve been told that the ticketing for Wimbledon is going to be vastly reduced for the players for family,” Murray added. “It would be very odd playing at Wimbledon without, not just being able to see your family and stuff, but not having them there to support in the matches as well. “That’s the times we’re living in. Hopefully, if we keep going with the vaccinations, there’ll be a possibility for potentially family members and friends that have been vaccinated to come in and get tickets and come to support. If not, that’s what it will have to be this year.”

  • Zendaya Wowed in a Midriff-Baring Gown and $6 Million in Jewelry At the Oscars

    Zendaya hit the Oscars red carpet for the third time on Sunday.

  • In Living Color: The Most Diverse Oscars in History Was a Red Carpet Tribute to Technicolor

    In a year that pushed the timing of the Academy Awards from its typical February date to a Sunday in late April, our stars showed up—and out—in a riot of color rivaling any spring garden. Whether in neon brights, jewel-toned hues or the poshest of pastels, this year’s red carpet was not only the most diverse in Oscars’ history (no, really—despite a deeply disappointing and arguably disrespectful end to the festivities); it was also one of the most colorful, as the stars shirked of a year’s worth of mourning garments (and loungewear) in favor of a far more optimistic palette.

  • Charlotte Crosby: Channel 5 pulls 'immoral' plastic surgery documentary

    The channel apologises amid criticism of comments made on Celebrities: What Happened to Your Face?

  • Nearly 12,000 five-star reviewers can't be wrong about these earbuds...and now they're on sale for just $29

    At over $40 off — Mpow's incredibly popular M9s are at the lowest price we've ever seen!

  • Rita Wilson Says Scott Rudin Made Her Feel “Worthless, Unvaluable and Replaceable”

    Actress/singer Rita Wilson has joined the outcry against producer Scott Rudin, claiming he tried to find a way to legally fire her from a Broadway show when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Wilson spoke out in an interview with The New York Times about her experience working with Rudin on the 2015 Broadway comedy […]

  • Rita Wilson says Scott Rudin tried 'to find a way to fire' her from a Broadway play after her breast cancer diagnosis

    "He is the kind of person who makes someone feel worthless, unvaluable and replaceable," Rita Wilson said of Scott Rudin in a New York Times article.

  • Scores Die Waiting at Hospital Doorsteps in COVID-Ravaged India

    Bhat Burhan/The Daily BeastNEW DELHI—Dozens of people piled outside of the largest COVID-19 hospital in India’s capital city, gasping for breath. Health-care workers performed CPR on dying patients who had been denied admission to the overcrowded facility. The majority of them never make it inside.After seeing his son struggling to breathe last Sunday, Kamre Aalam rushed to the Lok Nayak Jan Prakash (LNJP) hospital. But with India facing an unprecedented second wave of the novel coronavirus, all 1,500 beds at LNJP were occupied.Many of the patients who waited outside the hospital doors last week took their last breaths there. After waiting for hours, Rayees Aalam, Aalam’s 26-year-old son, died there too. Dazed, Aalam sat by his son—who was wrapped in a blue disposable plastic bag—inside an ambulance that drove towards the largest cemetery in New Delhi, two miles away from the hospital.Indian Hospitals Run Out of Oxygen After Foreign Sales BoomBut the cemetery was running out of space too. To meet the rising demand, bulldozers were being used instead of gravediggers. Unlike the older graves, a large patch of land designated for COVID-19 burials was missing gravestones.The second wave, worsened by the spread of the Indian variant of the virus, has rattled India’s health-care infrastructure, and cases have been surging at a record pace. The country has recorded more than a million cases in the last four days. In his address to the nation last Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi—who has been busy campaigning and promoting festivals—suggested that the situation is under control. Meanwhile, Twitter is awash with SOS texts from the families of infected citizens begging for oxygen cylinders, plasma, and even Remdesivir—an antiviral drug which hospitals ran out of a month ago.The death toll is piling up quickly, too: almost two people are losing lives to COVID-19 every minute in India. On Monday alone, over 2,812 died. The true number could be even higher, considering several media reports have suggested that the state is lying about the true rates of infection.At the cemetery, gravedigger Mohammad Waseem was sitting under the shade of a tree when the ambulance carrying Alaam’s son arrived. “With this, today’s toll goes to 13,” he told The Daily Beast, as he stood up to tend to another grieving family.Armed with protective gear, Waseem assembled three other men to bring down Rayees’s body from the ambulance, which immediately turned back to the hospital to fetch others. At the cemetery, families are given the option of burying their loved ones in a coffin or wrapped in a shroud, but Aalam, a 52-year-old daily-wage laborer, didn’t have the money to buy a coffin for his recently graduated son. Shroud was cheaper.Waseem wrapped Reyees in white cloth as his father watched, sobbing alone. The rest of their family members were 120 miles away in a village in Uttar Pradesh, a northern state. Rayees’s wife and two young children—a 2-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter—were still unaware of his death. Bhat Burhan/The Daily Beast “How will I tell his mother when she will ask me for her son?” Aalam told The Daily Beast, breaking down. “I’ll always regret that he was buried here, away from his home. I wish I could have taken him home and buried him in our ancestral graveyard.”Waseem has learned to be quick when lowering bodies into graves. Last year, when the virus first broke out in India, he had dug out five 15-foot-deep graves a day in preparation. But the current pandemic wave has been worse than he could have ever imagined.“This is the deadliest time,” Waseem, who had led over a thousand funeral prayers since March 2020, told The Daily Beast. “I break down every night. I have seen so many bodies, I often break down—my heart and mind, both have gone mad.”Ninety miles away from his home in Haryana, Waseem hasn’t been able to see his family either. He worries that he might carry the virus home to his children. “Everyone wants to stay away from this virus. No one comes forward to bury them,” he said. “It feels like a responsibility given by God. I can’t escape it.”As Aalam journeyed home after burying his son, Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, frantically tweeted: “OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL,” adding that “Delhi is facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, [we] need much more than normal supply.” That same day, Kejriwal described the situation as a “race against time” and later begged the Modi government “to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi.” As of Monday, at least 92,000 people are infected with the virus in the capital city. India’s crisis has threatened other countries’ battles against COVID-19. After a call with India’s prime minister on Monday, President Joe Biden pledged to deliver vital resources and supplies to India, promising “America’s full support to provide emergency assistance and resources in the fight against COVID-19.”Back at the LNJP, Ishita Goyal, a woman in her twenties, ran down the corridors of the hospital, calling out for her father. She had checked him into the facility last Friday, after he had fallen ill, but wasn’t able to track him down since. The overwhelming number of patients have made it difficult for staff to keep records up to date. “Dad, Dad!” she shouted, as she tried to find a doctor who could give her some answers. Eventually, she found one.Perhaps, the doctor told her, he may have died too.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • San Francisco 49ers 7-round mock draft with trades

    A 7-round mock draft complete with trades for the San Francisco 49ers.

  • Iraqi medics recount horrors from Baghdad's hospital inferno

    It was a night of unimaginable horror as flames engulfed the intensive care unit of a Baghdad hospital: deafening screams, a patient jumping to his death to escape the inferno and relatives staying by their loved ones, refusing to abandon coronavirus patients tethered to ventilators. Iraqi doctors, medical staff and rescue workers who witnessed the first moments of the catastrophic blaze described the scenes to The Associated Press, many overcome by trauma and saying that night is forever seared in their memory. Officials said the blaze was set off by exploding oxygen cylinders; days later, speculation has run rampant about what caused them to explode.

  • Rick Ross Says DMX Has 'Been on My Heart' as He Empathizes with the Late Rapper's Addiction Battles

    "I got to see the funny side of him," Rick Ross tells Janine Rubenstein on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, while reminiscing about working with late rapper DMX

  • Browns mock draft watch: Peter King projects a trade up for defensive help

    The Browns give up a 3rd to move up a few spots in the 1st

  • Spotify counters Apple with its own podcast subscription plan

    Spotify will take on Apple with its own paid podcast subscription platform, but it won't take a cut for the first two years.

  • What to do if your friends are jealous of your relationship, according to experts

    If you feel like a friend resents your relationship, therapists say to have a conversation, but don't accuse them of being jealous.

  • G eneral Hospital to pay tribute to the late John Reilly

    The veteran soap actor was best known for playing Sean Donely on the ABC daytime drama.