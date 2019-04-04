Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Throwback Photo with Her Big Sister as Britney Seeks Treatment

Jamie Lynn Spears is supporting Britney Spears, just as her big sis did for her years ago.

Hours after PEOPLE confirmed that Britney, 37, had checked into a facility for “all-encompassing wellness treatment,” Jamie Lynn, 28, sent a message of support to the pop star on Instagram.

In honor of #WomanCrushWednesday, Jamie Lynn shared an adorable throwback photo from her first day of school, where she was captured beaming as she stepped off the bus in her polo, denim skirt, and backpack. Right behind her was Britney, who stuck her tongue out for the camera.

“Yup, she rode the bus home with me after my first day of school, cuz she’s the fn best #WCW]]>👯💕💕