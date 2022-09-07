Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin Return to TV in Fox’s Celeb Competition Show ‘Special Forces: The Ultimate Test’

Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are making their return to television with Fox’s star-studded reality competition series “Special Forces: The Ultimate Test” (working title), which will debut in January.

Among the 16 recruits are Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Anthony Scaramucci.

The show follows household names as they endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. According to the logline, “There are no votes, and no eliminations — just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” — and no glam.”

“SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength,” said Rob Wade, president of Alternative Entertainment & Specials. “It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities.”

The competitors will undergo demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. In the series, the only way for recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS.

“Special Forces: The Ultimate Test” is produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Alicia Kerr and Becky Clarke serve as executive producers.