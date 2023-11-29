Jamie Lynn Spears exits third reality TV competition this year, 'on medical grounds'

Jamie Lynn Spears has dropped out of the ITV competition show "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!" (Sanford Myers / Invision / Associated Press)

Jamie Lynn Spears was tired of being in the jungle.

The "Zoey 101" actor has dropped out of the British reality competition show "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!," per ITV — the channel that airs the program.

"Jamie Lynn Spears has left 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' on medical grounds," an ITV spokesperson wrote in a statement. "She's been a fantastic camp mate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities."

In the show, celebrities of all eras are joined together to live in the harsh conditions of the Australian rain forest. Each contestant must work to secure food to avoid being voted off the program by viewers.

Spears' castmates were made aware of her decision to not return to the show. Her last appearance on the show aired Wednesday.

In the program's prior episode, Spears had expressed to others on the show that she was finding it increasingly challenging to be separated from her family for such an extended period.

"I do not want to be here. F— this," she said. "I just want to see my kids, that's it. I'll stay out here with these fricking critters, just let me see them."

She then backtracked, saying later in the episode, "I want to try and suck it up so I can be a better camp mate."

While on the show, Spears also discussed her strained relationship with her older sister, Britney Spears.

"She's a good big sister, she is. Yeah, I love her. … Me and her throw down. The world's seen that," she said. "I've learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, families fight. Listen, we just do it better than most."

Spears' exit marked her third departure from a reality TV competition this year.

In October, Spears was eliminated from the ABC reality program "Dancing With the Stars" after she and her dance partner scored a 16 out of 30 on their cha-cha routine.

The 32-year-old actor self-eliminated from the Fox reality show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" in January.

"I miss my children if I’m away from them for like a couple of hours, I miss them," Spears told her fellow contestant Mel B in the third episode of the season, which was her last. "So this is a very big leap for me."

She later explained in a show testimonial: "It probably goes back to a lot of things. Not only do I just love [my kids] and want to be with them, but also being away from them like this, even just for myself, it makes me feel like a crap mom, you know? They didn’t ask for their mom to be gone."

