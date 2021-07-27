Jamie Lynn Spears denies Britney bought her a $1 million beach condo

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
Actress Jamie Lynn Spears arrives at the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Jamie Lynn Spears denies Britney bought her a $1 million beach condo. (Photo: REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam)

Jamie Lynn Spears's attempt to clear up condo-gate has done anything but.

Britney Spears's little sister took to Instagram to deny a report that her superstar sibling bought her a $1 million penthouse condo on the beach in Destin, Fla.

"I don't own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations at the Ritz anyway," Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram Monday. "Simple FACTS. Y'all need to stop reachin."

She added, "Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol." Later, Jamie Lynn — at the posh hotel with her husband, Jamie Watson, and daughters Maddie and Ivey — deleted the first part of her post about the condo.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears)

DISNEY CHANNEL PRESENTS THE 2017 RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS - Entertainment&#39;s brightest young stars turned out for the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards (RDMA), music&#39;s biggest event for families, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 29.
Jamie Lynn sang Britney's "Till the World Ends" at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2017 — and Britney wasn't happy about it. (Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images) BRITNEY SPEARS, JAMIE LYNN SPEARS

Jamie Lynn's "stop reachin'" post about the condo has done nothing to squash speculation about the siblings. In fact, it raises move questions after an eagle-eyed Britney fan zoomed in on a photo of Jamie Lynn's husband "working" and it supposedly shows him looking at one of Britney's recent Instagram posts on his phone.

(Photo: Jamie Lynn Spears via Instagram)
Britney Spears fans noticed Jamie Watson's phone screen shows one of sister-in-law Britney's Instagram posts. (Photo: Jamie Lynn Spears via Instagram)

Britney recently shared an image of a book that said: "Kindness. Do you know what really turns me on? What I find incredibly sexy? Kindness." 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

That post was wedged between two topless shots posted by the superstar.

Watson recently told the New York Post, "I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her. I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?"

On Monday, Britney officially requested for her father to be removed from conservatorship. She's been trying to oust him since last year.

