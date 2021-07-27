Jamie Lynn Spears denies Britney bought her a $1 million beach condo. (Photo: REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam)

Jamie Lynn Spears's attempt to clear up condo-gate has done anything but.

Britney Spears's little sister took to Instagram to deny a report that her superstar sibling bought her a $1 million penthouse condo on the beach in Destin, Fla.

"I don't own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations at the Ritz anyway," Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram Monday. "Simple FACTS. Y'all need to stop reachin."

She added, "Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol." Later, Jamie Lynn — at the posh hotel with her husband, Jamie Watson, and daughters Maddie and Ivey — deleted the first part of her post about the condo.

Jamie Lynn sang Britney's "Till the World Ends" at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2017 — and Britney wasn't happy about it. (Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images) BRITNEY SPEARS, JAMIE LYNN SPEARS

.@Tomahawk197 We have a condo is Destin, Florida and it's the best getaway! #AskJLS — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) February 6, 2015

Jamie Lynn's "stop reachin'" post about the condo has done nothing to squash speculation about the siblings. In fact, it raises move questions after an eagle-eyed Britney fan zoomed in on a photo of Jamie Lynn's husband "working" and it supposedly shows him looking at one of Britney's recent Instagram posts on his phone.

Britney Spears fans noticed Jamie Watson's phone screen shows one of sister-in-law Britney's Instagram posts. (Photo: Jamie Lynn Spears via Instagram)

Britney recently shared an image of a book that said: "Kindness. Do you know what really turns me on? What I find incredibly sexy? Kindness."

That post was wedged between two topless shots posted by the superstar.

Watson recently told the New York Post, "I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her. I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?"

On Monday, Britney officially requested for her father to be removed from conservatorship. She's been trying to oust him since last year.