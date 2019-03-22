Jamie Lynn Spears on Becoming a Mom at 17: Being a 'Competent Mother Has Nothing to Do with Age'

Age ain’t nothing but a number for Jamie Lynn Spears.

The singer and actress, 27, recently chatted with Dopple about all things motherhood and how life has evolved for her since welcoming her first child, now-10-year-old daughter Maddie Briann, at the age of 17.

“I don’t feel like a young mom at all now, but I guess that’s because I had my first daughter so very young. I use to be insecure at times, because I was always the youngest mom in the room,” said the Zoey 101 alum, who became a mother for the second time after welcoming daughter Ivey Joan in April 2018 with husband Jamie Watson. (Maddie’s father is Spears’ ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge.)

“I quickly learned that being a good and competent mother has nothing to do with age,” Spears shared. “I have met some of the most wonderful amazing moms who are anywhere from 20 years old to 50 years old, so young or old, love is all it’s really about.”

The most crucial lesson Spears has learned in the almost 11 years since becoming a parent is to “not compare yourself as a mother to anyone else” because “each child is different, and therefore each mother is different.”

“Something that works for someone else, may not work for you and your baby and vice versa,” she advised the readers of Dopple. “Of course, take advice from others, but always trust your instincts and what YOUR gut is telling you more than anything.”

In that vein, the internet has changed “everything” about parenting since Maddie was born. As Spears explained of the love-hate relationship she has with having information at her fingertips, “If you’re questioning anything you can google it, which is very helpful at times, but also can cause you to have a meltdown over a simple cough, because the internet said it could possibly be something horrible.”

With the evolution of the internet has also come the pressures of social media — and while Spears does her best “to be honest on my socials,” she will often showcase her “best moments” more so than other kinds.

“I really try to find the balance of being honest and open without exploiting myself or my family,” she said. “People probably assume I am confident at all times, I work out every day, eat great, my house is always spotless, I get to do whatever I want whenever I want and that I have very little stress and never lose my s—.”

“In real life, I can be insecure,” Spears shared. “I skip the gym and eat a cookie some days. Sometimes I just don’t have it in me to clean. My life revolves around naps, car line, sports games and practices, and sometimes I ask for a minute alone so I can lose my s— privately.”