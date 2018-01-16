Jamie-Lynn Sigler welcomes second son: Meet cutie-pie Jack Dykstra

“He’s here” is how Jamie-Lynn Sigler announced the arrival of her second child with husband Cutter Dykstra.

The Sopranos alum, 36, posted the news and photos of her new baby, who arrived after his due date, on social media Tuesday. “Jack Adam Dykstra we will talk about your tardiness eventually, but for now we’ve got a lot of love to give,” she wrote.

Sigler also gave a shout out to her “besties for helping me laugh and smile” and to her husband of nearly two years “for just being my rock.”

The actress announced her pregnancy in July. They are already parents to Beau, 4. In some of the photos, the little boy happily holds his baby brother.

It’s been two years since Sigler shared publicly that she has been battling multiple sclerosis since age 20. She credited Dykstra for saving her life, saying, “He physically holds me up, emotionally, and he sort of taught me that, regardless of MS, who I really am.” In May, she talked about trying to be a great mom while also battling the disease, saying “self-care” is really important. “And not feeling bad about it if I need an hour, an afternoon just by myself, just to rest and put my feet up, or go get a massage, or go to physical therapy. Things like that are really important for me to still be able to live as full of a life as I want and still go forward with my career, and all the things that I want and still being the best mom I can be.”

