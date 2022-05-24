Jamie Lee Curtis's raunchy gift for ‘Top Gun’ star Glen Powell after sex scene: ‘Not safe for work’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Glen PowellAmerican actor, writer, and producer
- Jamie Lee CurtisAmerican actress
- James CordenEnglish actor
Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell dropped The Late Late Show With James Corden, Monday, to promote the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 blockbuster. While he was there he also revealed the raunchy wrap gift his Scream Queens co-star Jamie Lee Curtis gave him.
“I think my favorite wrap gift that I’ve gotten was from Jamie Lee Curtis, when I did a show called Scream Queens,” Powell explained. “My first scene on the show was we’re in bed shooting a sex scene.”
Powell recalled Curtis talking a lot about her film Perfect, while they were shooting the scene. So when the first season of the show wrapped, she gave him a DVD copy of the film but that wasn’t all.
“One thing she did give me was a not safe for work sort of contraception with her face on it,” Powell said.
“So she gave you a condom with her face on it?” James Corden asked.
“She said, ‘Thanks for the ride of a lifetime,’” Powell explained, which got a pretty good reaction from Corden and Kaley Cuoco, who was sitting on the couch next to him.
Top Gun: Maverick opens nation-wide May 27th.
The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.
Watch as ‘The Simpsons’ burns Fox News with help from Hugh Jackman:
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:
Hugh Jackman helps 'The Simpsons' blame Fox News, Facebook and more for 'vanishing middle class'
Howard Dean wants Rupert Murdoch to be deported, calls Tucker Carlson 'a danger to the United States'
Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.