Jamie Lee Curtis's raunchy gift for ‘Top Gun’ star Glen Powell after sex scene: ‘Not safe for work’

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell dropped The Late Late Show With James Corden, Monday, to promote the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 blockbuster. While he was there he also revealed the raunchy wrap gift his Scream Queens co-star Jamie Lee Curtis gave him.

“I think my favorite wrap gift that I’ve gotten was from Jamie Lee Curtis, when I did a show called Scream Queens,” Powell explained. “My first scene on the show was we’re in bed shooting a sex scene.”

Powell recalled Curtis talking a lot about her film Perfect, while they were shooting the scene. So when the first season of the show wrapped, she gave him a DVD copy of the film but that wasn’t all.

“One thing she did give me was a not safe for work sort of contraception with her face on it,” Powell said.

“So she gave you a condom with her face on it?” James Corden asked.

“She said, ‘Thanks for the ride of a lifetime,’” Powell explained, which got a pretty good reaction from Corden and Kaley Cuoco, who was sitting on the couch next to him.

Top Gun: Maverick opens nation-wide May 27th.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

