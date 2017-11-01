Jamie Lee Curtis Teases Her Date With Michael Myers Next 'Halloween'





Laurie Stroud and Michael Myers would like to invite you round to their place next Halloween.

Jamie Lee Curtis merrily showcased a photo featuring herself and the iconic horror villain on Twitter in time for Halloween and with an ample amount of time to promote the new post-Zombie movie in the franchise. The film, due out October 19, 2018, comes with the approval of original Halloween director John Carpenter.

“SOME WOUNDS NEVER HEAL” tweet-shouted the actress. “Michael & I will see you all next Halloween 10/19/18.”

Another photo featuring Jamie Lee Curtis attracted a fair bit of attention on Tuesday. Zac Efron showed off a cheery picture featuring himself and Curtis with the affable hunk declaring that he's "on Michael Myers patrol." It might just be a fan pic, but the timing invites a lot of speculation. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are the ones crafting the film and there's definitely some friend overlap between that camp and Efron.





If you’re curious how Laurie can return for the new movie despite her, um, less-than-alive status later in the franchise, there’s an explanation. The explanation? F*ck those sequels! Carpenter told Stereogum earlier this month that the new movie will be pretty much ignoring the other films.

“She talked to the director,” said Carpenter. “Her part was written into the script and they had this idea — it’s kind of a… I don’t know how to describe it. It’s almost an alternative reality. It picks up after the first one and it pretends that none of the other [sequels] were made. It’s gonna be fun. There’s a really talented director and it was well-written. I’m impressed.”

Don’t worry, Halloween III obsessives. I won’t tell anyone if you watch the new movie with your Silver Shamrock mask on.