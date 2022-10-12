Jamie Lee Curtis signs contract ending her time in ‘Halloween’ franchise: ‘I'm a weepfest’

Halloween Ends is set to come out this weekend, so lead actress Jamie Lee Curtis dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tuesday, to talk about it. Curtis appeared in the first Halloween film when she was only 19 years old. Since then the franchise has grown to more than a dozen movies, and Curtis has starred in most of them. But no more.

“I care. I care too much,” the actress admitted. “I'm a weepfest. I've been weeping for about a month now, trying to figure out how to say good-bye to all this.”

Curtis reinforced recent rumors that she will be leaving the franchise for good. To ensure she kept her word, Jimmy Kimmel asked her to sign a contract.

“I declare this is my last Halloween movie,” Kimmel read. “I, Jamie Lee Curtis, Queen of scream, daughter of Janet Lee and Tony Curtis, mother of Lindsay Lohan. Hereby swear under penalty of perjury that Halloween Ends will be the last Halloween movie I will ever appear in. For all time, across all sequels and multiverses, enforceable by the Police Department of Haddonfield, Illinois.”

While the contract looked fairly official, there was calligraphy and everything, Curtis decided to sign the document as the audience cheered.

“I should call my lawyer first, before I sign anything,” Curtis said, before signing the contract.

“All right,” Kimmel said, “We'll get this to the legal team at Myers and Myers and they'll handle it from here.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

