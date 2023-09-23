Jamie Lee Curtis Sets Eyes On ‘One Piece’ Role In Second Season Of Netflix Adaptation

Jamie Lee Curtis has officially declared her intent to lobby Netflix for a role in the second season of live action Netflix adaptation of One Piece. And showrunner Matt Owens is all for it.

One Piece is a fantasy adventure series developed by Owens and Steven Maeda. The series is adapted from the manga by creator Eiichiro Oda, who serves as a major creative consultant.

The franchise follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, wherein he explores the Grand Line in search of the mythical treasure known as the “One Piece” in order to become the next King of the Pirates. Curtis would like to play Dr. Kureha, who will be prominent in the second season.

“ONCE the STRIKE against the greed of the AMTPT is SETTLED with a FAIR CONTRACT, I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha,” Curtis wrote on Instagram.

That drew a response in the comments from Matt Owens.

“Mommy dearest, that’s why we sent you that figure! No need to lobby. Once we get what we deserve and get back to work let’s talk!”

