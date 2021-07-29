Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her 25-year-old child is transgender

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her younger child with husband Christopher Guest is transgender. (Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that her younger child, with husband Christopher Guest, is transgender.

The Halloween actress, 62, shared in an interview with AARP Magazine that she and her husband “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."

Curtis, who said she had the 25-year-old computer gaming editor's OK to discuss the topic, also said, "She and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate.”

Curtis and Guest are also parents to Annie, 34, who is married and is a dance instructor.

As for grandchildren, “Not yet, but I do hope to," said the Freaky Friday star.

Curtis said Ruby's transition has made her shed “old ideas,” including the notion that gender is fixed. She said her life these days is a “constant metamorphosis."

She also spoke about her relationship with Guest, whom she married in 1984, noting that on their 35th anniversary, she wrote him a song with a chorus that repeats, “I feel safe when I drive up and see that you are home."

Curtis added, "That's the long marriage. It's the safety of knowing his car is in the garage, that I'm not alone, and that he's here."