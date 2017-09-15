Jamie Lee Curtis to return as Laurie Strode in 'Halloween' reboot

Jamie Lee Curtis will reprise her iconic role as Laurie Strode in Blumhouse’s upcoming Halloween reboot, the production company and Universal Pictures jointly announced on Friday.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN, released by Universal Pictures October 19, 2018. #HalloweenMoviepic.twitter.com/6tbbz2W1ZV — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) September 15, 2017

The actress also took to Twitter to share the news, writing, “Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18.”

Strode will have her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she barely escaped his killing spree four decades ago.

David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are scripting the film, due on Oct. 19, 2018, and Green is directing. John Carpenter, master of the original 1978 Halloween, is executive producing. Jason Blum is producing alongside Malek Akkad. Halloween will be distributed worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Halloween remake arrives during a renaissance for horror, fueled not only by Get Out but by the record-breaking debut this month of “It,” the film adaptation of King’s novel that also spawned a 1990 TV miniseries.