Jamie Lee Curtis shares priceless reaction to 1st Oscar nomination: 'This is what surprise looks like'

79
Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
Jamie Lee Curtis wearing Stella McCartney poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jamie Lee Curtis wearing Stella McCartney poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating her first Oscar nomination after decades in the business.

The 64-year-old was nominated on Tuesday as Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once and her reaction, captured by a friend as she watched the announcement, perfectly reflected the priceless moment.

"This is what surprise looks like," Jamie Lee wrote on Instagram with the series of photos showing her shock at the news and then celebrating the moment with an embrace with her husband, Christopher Guest.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

Jamie Lee said the photos weren't planned but "one of my oldest besties," Oscar-winning director Debbie Oppenheimer, texted her that morning and asked to watch with her.

"I didn't even realize she took pictures," said Jamie Lee, noting the series showed her reaction to hearing her name as well as her co-star Stephanie Hsu being nominated in the same category. "No filters. No fakery. Just the truth of a moment of joy captured by a friend."

In another post, Jamie Lee, best known for the Halloween films as well as Trading Places, True Lies and A Fish Called Wanda, said "it was never even in my wildest dream box" to be nominated for an Oscar.

"I have always felt very much like an outsider looking in and yet always so grateful for any and all opportunities I have had," wrote the daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. She called it "the highlight of my professional life" and praised the "talented, motley crew of artists" in the adventure/sci-fi film, which received 11 nominations in total.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

She continued, "As this is a movie about a family of immigrants and their struggles through life, immediately I'm thinking of my parents, children of immigrants from Hungary and Denmark, whose families came here and sacrificed for their children to achieve their dreams. I can only imagine what it would feel like for them and their parents to hear that their daughter/granddaughter was nominated this morning for an Oscar. (Her late parents, pictured in one photo next to another of the cast, were both Oscar nominees.)

She concluded, "I am stunned and humbled and excited for our little movie that could and did and based on today's nominations, continues to do and do and do."

The indie blockbuster film is also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh) and Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan).

The Oscars telecast will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 12.

Recommended Stories

  • John Williams makes Oscars history as oldest nominee

    At 90 years old, the 'Fabelmans' composer set a new record as the awards' oldest nominee in any category.

  • Tom Brady or Greg Olsen? Fox has a future decision to make on its No. 1 analyst

    Greg Olsen has been excellent in the booth, but Fox isn't paying Tom Brady big money to be No. 2.

  • Walmart increases average hourly wage to more than $17.50

    Walmart hikes annual wages; more opportunities for new truck drivers.

  • Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says

    Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week, his lawyers says, the latest in a string of recoveries of confidential information from the homes of current and former top U.S. officials. The records "appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former vice president at the end of the last administration," Pence's lawyer, Greg Jacob, wrote in a letter to the National Archives shared with The Associated Press. The revelation came as the Department of Justice was already investigating the discovery of documents with classification markings in President Joe Biden's home in Delaware and his former Washington office, as well as former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

  • 2023 biggest Oscar nomination snubs: Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, James Cameron, Viola Davis and female directors

    Some of the 95th Academy Award nominations are drawing scorn on social media... surprise surprise.

  • M&M's trades 'polarizing' mascots for Maya Rudolph - but why?

    Candy-coated whiplash anyone? On Monday, the maker of M&M's candies announced that it was sidelining its roster of cartoon mascots, just a year after giving them a makeover that made them "more inclusive" and made the female characters less sexy - a change that had provoked conservative critics. Fox News host Tucker Carlson led the derision of the transformation of the "spokescandies," devoting several segments of his show to complaints about the new "woke M&M's."Subscribe to The Post Most newsl

  • Chris Stapleton, Babyface to sing at Super Bowl pregame

    Country music star Chris Stapleton will hit next month's Super Bowl to sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful." The performances will take place Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, before the championship matchup and halftime show featuring Rihanna. The performances will air on Fox.

  • Concern over NYC police filming of people leaving Drake show

    Some audience members leaving a concert by Drake at a Manhattan theater came outside to see a New York Police Department officer filming those filing out, raising concerns from privacy advocates over what would be done with the footage. The NYPD said Monday the video would only be used for a social media post, but there were still calls for the material to be deleted. Music writer Jon Caramanica of The New York Times posted on Twitter on Saturday night that the NYPD was filming those leaving the show at the Apollo Theater, putting up a video showing an officer seemingly recording those coming out.

  • Cops took 5 hours to warn that dance hall shooter was loose

    Lost in the aftermath of the Monterey Park, California, ballroom dance hall shooting that left 11 people dead is an alarming fact: It took five hours for authorities to alert the public that the gunman was on the loose. Monterey Park police said it took several minutes for officers — several of whom were rookies on the force — to assess the chaotic scene and look for the gunman, who had already fled.

  • As egg prices soar, so do attempts to bring them across the US-Mexico border: US officials

    With egg prices spiking 59.9% year-over-year, so have the number of attempts to bring them across the U.S.-Mexico border.