Jamie Lee Curtis, Lorraine Bracco, Taron Egerton and More React to Ray Liotta's Death: 'Shattered'

Stars are mourning the sudden loss of actor Ray Liotta.

The Goodfellas actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic on Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed. He was 67.

Shortly after the news of the Emmy winner's death, celebrities — including costars, friends and fans — remembered the star in heartfelt tributes shared on social media.

Robert de Niro also shared his condolences after Liotta's passing in a statement to PEOPLE.

"I was very saddened to learn of Ray's passing. He is way too way young to have left us," he said.

Liotta's Dominick and Eugene costar Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter, writing, "Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear."

Lorraine Bracco, who starred alongside Liotta in Goodfellas, revealed she was "utterly shattered" by the news of Liotta's death.

"I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas," she shared on Twitter alongside a photo of her and Liotta. "Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta."

I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.

Taron Egerton, who stars alongside Liotta in the upcoming Apple TV series In With The Devil, shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to his costar.

"I have never felt such an easy, warm connection with another performer," he wrote in part. "He was so generous. If I went one way he followed me. Always dancing. Always listening. Never self-generated."

"I am extraordinarily proud of my next project," he continued. "It was hard work and I was blessed to have a number of incredible scene partners, but I will always be most proud of my scenes with Ray; the relationship we built felt real in some strange way."

Josh Brolin also paid his respects to the late star on Instagram.

"My buddy. My friend. How so soon? Why? I'll miss you," he wrote. "I will think about seeing you at Gold's often, talking about what to do next, how to find something together."

"I always looked up to you — the work was always so good, but the man you were always stood out among the rest of them," he added. "Yes, I will miss you, pal. Until we meet again, wherever they say that is. ❤️❤️💔 #riprayliotta"

Viola Davis showed her appreciation for Liotta's acting career following his passing.

"RIP Ray Liotta!! Loved your work," she tweeted.

James Mangold, the director of Ford V Ferrari, also shared his memories of Liotta on social media.

"Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP," he wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of himself with Liotta.

Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright remembered meeting Liotta in his social media tribute.

"Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor," he shared. "Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP."

Rosanna Arquette looked back at her fond memories of Liotta in her own tribute.

"I'm really sad to hear that Ray Liotta has passed away. He was an friend back in the day and it's very sad," she posted on Twitter. "We had a lot of laughs Rest In Peace My friend."

Liotta's Many Saints of Newark costar Alessandro Nivola recalled working with the iconic star on social media.

"RIP Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles," he tweeted alongside a photo of him and Liotta. "The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career."

"He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors," he added. "Too soon."

His Observe and Report costar Seth Rogen also looked back at his time with Liotta on social media.

"I can't believe Ray Liotta has passed away. He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person," he wrote on Twitter. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace.

Kristin Chenoweth paid tribute to the late star on Twitter, writing, "RIP GOODFELLA Ray Liotta. I adored you. I love knowing you all those years ago."

Matt Oswalt also shared a sweet message for Liotta on Twitter.

"RIP Ray Liotta. Hope they don't serve you egg noodles and ketchup in heaven," he shared.

Liotta was engaged to fiancée Jacy Nittolo, and he was dad to daughter Karsen, 23, with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

A source tells PEOPLE no foul play is suspected in his death and that Nittolo was with him when he passed.