Jamie Lee Curtis Condemns Transphobia Against Daughter: 'As If We Had Not Learned from Fascism'

Jamie Lee Curtis says her daughter Ruby Guest's life is threatened "just for existing as a human being."

The Halloween Ends star, 63, told Spanish radio network Cadena SER in an interview published Tuesday that increases in transphobia and hate speech against transgender people like Ruby, 26, scares her.

"I have a trans daughter. There are threats against her life, just for existing as a human being. There are people who want to annihilate her, her and people like her," Curtis said. "The level of hatred is ... as if we had not learned from fascism, as if we hadn't learned what the result of that is. The extermination of human beings. That's terrifying."

"So Jamie Lee Curtis is scared, and so should you be," she continued. "And Jamie Lee Curtis has a voice, and she's trying to use it, and you should too."

The actress added, "And that's how we change things, by thinking about them, learning about them, and then using our voices to draw attention and fight them."

Ruby came out as trans to Curtis and her dad, Curtis' husband Christopher Guest, in 2020.

"It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know," Ruby told PEOPLE in an October 2021 interview alongside her mother. "It was intimidating — but I wasn't worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life."

When Ruby first tried to tell her parents she was trans, she found herself unable to in person and texted Curtis after a visit to the family's Los Angeles home in 2020.

"I called her immediately. Needless to say there were some tears involved," Curtis told PEOPLE in October 2021.

On Tuesday, Ruby and sister Annie Guest accompanied Curtis on the red carpet for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

All three women looked glamorous as they posed together with Curtis in the middle, wearing a shimmery red off-the-shoulder gown with long sleeves.

Annie, 35, rocked a strapless black dress with a sweetheart neckline and silver roses on either side of the bodice, while her younger sibling wore a silver dress under a black jacket. Ruby also carried the perfect accessory for the event over her shoulder: a pumpkin-shaped bag.

"My family. Proudest mother. Loving support. @halloweenmovie," Curtis captioned a photo of the glammed-up trio on Instagram.

Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ruby Guest attend Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty From left: Ruby Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis and Annie Guest

Curtis's final Halloween movie premiere comes four months after she officiated the wedding of daughter Ruby and her partner Kynthia during an event in the family's backyard where attendants and guests came in cosplay attire.

"We're gonna have a beautiful picnic in the backyard. I'm really excited," Curtis told Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel about the wedding during an appearance in March.

She added, "Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears."

"It's so much more meaningful," the mother of two explained. "Just forgetting all of show-off business — being a parent, having both of your children married in your backyard."