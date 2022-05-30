Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Daughter Ruby's 'Beautiful' Cosplay Wedding: 'Wife Is Sweet'

Jamie Lee Curtis Instagram Jamie Lee Curtis with daughter Ruby (L) and daughter-in-law Kynthia

Jamie Lee Curtis just gained a new in-law!

The actress's younger daughter Ruby married her partner Kynthia over the weekend, during a unique cosplay celebration for which attendees were encouraged to dress in costume.

Curtis, 63, shared several photos from the event on her Instagram feed, including a shot of her posing between the newlyweds — all three decked out in intricately detailed costumes.

"WIFE IS SWEET! Ruby and Kynthia," the actress captioned her post, adding the wedding date: "5/29/2022."

She wrote alongside another image of the pair embracing in front of their guests, "YES THEY DO AND DID! MARRIED!"

In a third post of photos taken after the festivities concluded, the legendary scream queen posed amid rainbow decorations, wearing a "WIFE IS SWEET" shirt featuring a drawing of Ruby and Kynthia.

Her accessory of choice? A gigantic knife Curtis held in one hand, placing her other hand on her hip.

"YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS UP!" the actress wrote. "The ONLY thing left over at the end of this entire BEAUTIFUL wedding, after everything was taken away was this f-ing BUTCHER KNIFE they cut the tiramisu wedding cake with! WIFE IS SWEET!"

She ended the post by touting her upcoming flick Halloween Ends: "@halloweenmovie 10🔪14🔪22."

Curtis previously said that she would officiate the wedding, while wearing the garb of World of Warcraft's Jaina Proudmoore.

And the Knives Out actress was especially excited that Ruby would be tying the knot in her family home's backyard, just like her older daughter Annie did three years ago.

"We're gonna have a beautiful picnic in the backyard. I'm really excited," Curtis told Jimmy Kimmel in March. "Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears."

"It's so much more meaningful," the mother of two added. "Just forgetting all of show-off business — being a parent, having both of your children married in your backyard."