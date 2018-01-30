Jamie Lee Curtis Is Back as Laurie Strode in ‘Halloween’ First Look (Photo)

You can hold off on purchasing your costumes, pumpkins and candy for several months, but if there is one Halloween-related task you must accomplish today it is checking out Jamie Lee Curtis’ Twitter.

Why is that? It just so happens that the legendary scream queen has just shared the very first photo of her suited up as the iconic Laurie Strode on the set of Blumhouse’s upcoming “Halloween” sequel.

“First shot! First day. Same slate. Same Laurie. David Gordon Green directing from his script. Happy Halloween 2018 everyone. See you 10/19/18 @halloweenmovie #HalloweenMovie,” Curtis tweeted on Tuesday, along with a picture of her back in action as Michael Myers’ little sister.

Strode will have her final confrontation with the masked figure who has haunted her since she barely escaped his killing spree four decades ago.

Nick Castle, who played Michael Myers, credited as “The Shape” in the original 1978 “Halloween” movie, will also return to reprise the role in the upcoming movie.

Green and Danny McBride are scripting the film, due on Oct. 19, 2018, with Green directing. John Carpenter, director of the original 1978 “Halloween,” is executive producing. Jason Blum is producing alongside Malek Akkad. “Halloween” will be distributed worldwide by Universal Pictures.

See Curtis’ tease below.

“Halloween” will bow on Oct. 19, 2018.

