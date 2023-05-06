Jamie Foxx is reportedly 'stable' and 'recovering': What we know about his 'medical complication'

Jamie Foxx, pictured at the Creed III premiere in February, is recovering after a "medical complication," his family said. (Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx's co-star Natasha Blasick, who appears alongside him in his directorial debut, 2019's unreleased All-Star Weekend, said she's been told that he's recovering.

"I was texting him, and just yesterday I talked to his friend, who's like really in touch with him. I was, like, really freaking out [with] all of the news that he's getting worse," Blasick, who said she's been praying for Foxx, told ET Thursday. "So I was texting [his friend], and he's like, 'No, no, no, he's recovering.' So just hearing that he was recovering made me feel so much better."

An unnamed "source in the actor's circle" told People on Friday that Foxx is "stable and not in a life-threatening situation now." The source added that "[doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to" leave the hospital and go back to his busy life, although he's being advised to "keep his stress level down" when he does.

"He has a lot of projects going on," the insider said. "He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital."

It's not been made public what exactly happened to Foxx. Yahoo has reached out to the actor's reps, but emails have gone unanswered. The last official update came from the Django Unchained star's daughter, Corinne Foxx, back in April as the 29-year-old said her father was recovering from a "medical complication" in a now-deleted Instagram post. The Grammy award winner, whose full name is Eric Marlon Bishop, turned 55 years old in December.

The star appeared to have posted his first statement on social media Wednesday, more than three weeks after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," the message reads.

Foxx's post came hours after a new report from TMZ claimed the beloved actor was still hospitalized as his loved ones asks for prayers.

Foxx will not host the upcoming season of Fox's Beat Shazam as filming begins this week. Nick Cannon will be stepping in, the network confirmed on Wednesday. Foxx shared a message about the news on his Instagram Stories thanking Cannon. "Appreciate ya my boy," it read, "See u all soon."

Corinne, who DJs on the show, will also miss this season as she's in Atlanta by her dad's bedside, so Kelly Osbourne will take over as guest DJ.

"Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recover, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer," the show posted on Instagram.

Here's everything we know about Foxx's health scare.

April 11: Foxx, who has been filming the movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta, Ga., is hospitalized due to an undisclosed medical condition. Just one day prior he was pictured looking healthy on the set of the Netflix film as he shot a scene about a women's soccer team.

April 12: News breaks about Foxx's hospitalization. TMZ reports, via a source with direct knowledge, that Foxx suffered a "medical emergency." The health scare was serious enough that family members traveled from out of town to be by his side. "He's communicating now, and that's good news," the source said.

The Foxx family, through Corinne, issued a statement saying he "experienced a medical complication." They credited "quick action and great care" for already putting him on "his way to recovery." She continued, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time." The post has since been removed. (The actor, who never married, is also a father to 13-year-old Annalise Bishop.)

April 13: TMZ cites a source with direct knowledge saying Foxx "is doing a lot better" and joking with his family. The medical emergency was reported to be serious and doctors are running tests to try to determine what happened. It's reported he's expected to remain in the hospital for at least a few more days.

Celebrities including Kerry Washington, LeBron James, Garcelle Beauvais, David Alan Grier and D. L. Hughley post on social media that they are praying for the star.

April 17: Foxx remains hospitalized and he's undergoing medical tests, CNN reports. A source notes the medical incident did not happen on set and that the Annie star was not transported by emergency vehicle to the hospital.

April 18: Production on Back in Action resumes with body doubles standing in for Foxx.

April 20: Martin Lawrence speaks out and tells Extra he hears his friend is "doing better."

"My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood," the actor shares. "Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person."

April 21: Multiple sources tell People that Foxx is improving and working on his recovery.

"He's OK, thank God," one insider shares. "He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation."

April 23: Nick Cannon is the latest celebrity to publicly provide an update on Foxx, telling Entertainment Tonight the actor is "awake" and "alert."

"I know he's doing so much better because I'm actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor," Cannon says. "I can't really say what it is, but it'll be out there soon. I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it's a beautiful thing. He's awake. They say he's alert, so, we love it."

May 3: Foxx remains hospitalized, TMZ reports, as his close ones continue to keep private exactly what's going on. However, sources ask everyone to keep the actor in their prayers.

May 4: Natasha Blasick, Foxx's costar in the movie All-Star Weekend, tells ET that she's been assured by a close friend of Foxx that the actor is "recovering."

May 5: Citing unnamed sources close to Foxx, People reports that he's "stable and not in a life-threatening situation now."

This story was originally published on May 3, 2023 at 1:21 p.m. ET and has been updated to include new information.