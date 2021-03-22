Jamie Foxx Remembers His Sister DeOndra Dixon on World Down Syndrome Day: 'My Heart, My Breath'

Jamie Foxx is paying tribute to his sister, DeOndra Dixon, with a moving tribute in honor of World Down Syndrome Day.

The actor posted to his Instagram on Sunday, marking the first celebration of the day since her death last year at 36.

"My heart 💔💔💔 my breath ... my soul... I hear your laughter in the house... I hear you sliding down the stairs... my heart... my breath... my soul... I love u Deondra my angel #worlddownsyndromeday2021," he wrote alongside a glowing shot of his sister.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Says He 'Learned How to Live' from Sister with Down Syndrome

The Oscar-winning actor revealed the news of her death on Instagram in October, sharing a black and white photo of himself with his sister. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Dixon died on Oct. 19.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned...," Foxx wrote in announcing her death. "I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light..."

"I can't tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... ," he continued, before joking, "Even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money..."

Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Jamie Foxx and his sister DeOndra Dixon

"Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music...," Foxx wrote. "Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y'all please keep my family in your prayers... 💔💔💔."

Dixon, who was born on Sept. 6, 1984, in Dallas, Texas, was named the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011.

Supported by her close-knit family, she began participating in the Special Olympics when she was in the 6th grade and competed for over nine years. After graduating from high school in Texas in 2002, Dixon moved to California to live with Foxx and the rest of her family.

In her biography on the foundation's website, Dixon said she was "born to dance," writing, "I want to be a professional dancer."

For Foxx, it was love at first sight when he held baby DeOndra — whose parents are Foxx's mother, Louise Annette Dixon, and his stepfather George Dixon — at 16.

"We weren't trippin' on the fact that she had Down syndrome," he told PEOPLE in November 2011. "We were trippin' on the fact that she was cute. She was this little chocolate ball."

Foxx and Dixon spoke about their special bond — including her reign as the dance battle queen, a title the actor ceded to her.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Supports Sister DeOndra and Hijacks Auction at Global Down Syndrome Foundation Event

"I always lose the dance battle," Foxx told PEOPLE at the time. "Because she's got the good moves."

"One thing people may not understand is that the person with special needs, the love that they give you is unfiltered," the actor said. "There is nothing in the way of them loving you and there is nothing in the way of them being upset with you either."

He added, "You really get the true individual. It's challenging, but it is moments like this that make it all work. She's a superstar now."

Dixon told PEOPLE she was "happy to have a big brother to count on," adding she loved him "every day."

  • This World Down Syndrome Day, Remember the Value of Every Life

    As we celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, it’s critical that we recognize the equal dignity and worth of our brothers and sisters with Down syndrome. Sadly, here in the United States and in many places throughout the world, the failure to acknowledge this begins before these individuals are even born. It’s beyond time that our laws reflect the truth that a person’s entrance into the world shouldn’t hinge on whether he or she has an extra chromosome. Yet that is what expectant parents of unborn babies with Down syndrome often hear from doctors who wrongly presume those with the condition are of less value. Parents often feel pressured to abort babies with Down syndrome. Often this pressure comes from doctors, but also from family and friends. None of us, doctors included, should ever assume some people’s lives are any less worthwhile. The truth is that people with Down syndrome love life, are intensely happy, and their joy is a gift to our world. Dr. Brian Skotko, a board-certified geneticist and director of the Down-syndrome program at Massachusetts General Hospital, in 2011 published findings that the overwhelming majority of those with Down syndrome are more than satisfied with their life and happy with themselves. What’s more, respondents overwhelmingly expressed love for their parents and siblings, and want expectant parents processing the news of their preborn infant’s Down syndrome diagnosis to take heart and to think of their growing child in a positive light. “In our qualitative analysis, people with Down syndrome encouraged parents to love their babies with Down syndrome, mentioning that their own lives were good. They further encouraged healthcare professionals to value [unborn babies with Down syndrome],” reads the report. Bias in the medical community against people with Down syndrome extends to the greater culture as well. Many countries have utterly failed to appreciate this whole class of people. Iceland, for example, has virtually eliminated its Down syndrome population through selective abortions. Similarly, Denmark has a 98 percent termination rate for babies diagnosed with Down syndrome, and the United Kingdom is right behind at 90 percent. It has been said that you can judge the advancement of a culture or nation by how it treats its most vulnerable. These trends are not just sad; they are repulsive. The reasons for these astronomically high rates of selective abortion are complicated, but often the decision comes down to concerns about the quality of life of the child and the burden placed on families. Many prominent voices argue for abortion, including columnists and editorial boards in major newspapers and the Oxford biologist Richard Dawkins. Our cultural elites seem to believe those with Down syndrome are destined to live miserable lives burdening those around them. Women who are pregnant with a little one who has tested positive for Down syndrome in utero (an imperfect test) often feel that they have no other options besides abortion. There is far too little discussion about the joys of raising a child with Down syndrome. Many women never see research such as Dr. Skotko’s or other studies such as one by Vanderbilt Kennedy Center researchers which discovered parents of children with Down syndrome are less likely to get divorced. Just because someone with Down syndrome is different from society’s expectations doesn’t mean their life is any less valuable. People find meaning in many different ways, and there is no one path to living a meaningful or productive life. As one living with Down syndrome, Regan Reinertson, a 15-year-old from Bolingbrook, Ill., exemplifies this positive approach to life. She stole the show at the 2019 March for Life and was featured in its theme video. She has done print ads, social-media ads, and commercials working with Mattel (American Girl), Vision Works, Oberweis Ice Cream, All State, and JP Morgan Chase. She has also competed in the Special Olympics, winning a gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics and also competing in equestrian, and participated in a theater group for kids with special needs, playing parts in Beauty and the Beast and Wizard of Oz. Regan loves school, she’s very social, and she is loved by everyone. She loves to swim and go on vacations to the beach. Self-proclaimed medical experts might not see it, but she is a precious gift bringing joy to everyone around her. She is one of the most uplifting people I have ever met, and she shows that Down syndrome doesn’t stand in the way of a happy life. She and many who share her diagnosis have brought joy and meaning to people everywhere, and we must continue guarding those with Down syndrome from extermination. Some lawmakers in statehouses across the country have introduced legislation that, if enacted, would prohibit discriminatory abortions prompted by a pre-natal Down syndrome diagnosis. That would be a step in the right direction and show the path forward for defending those with Down syndrome. It would be a tragedy for the world to lose any more of these exceptional souls.

