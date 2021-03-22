Jamie Foxx Remembers His Sister DeOndra Dixon on World Down Syndrome Day: 'My Heart, My Breath'

Jamie Foxx is paying tribute to his sister, DeOndra Dixon, with a moving tribute in honor of World Down Syndrome Day.

The actor posted to his Instagram on Sunday, marking the first celebration of the day since her death last year at 36.

"My heart 💔💔💔 my breath ... my soul... I hear your laughter in the house... I hear you sliding down the stairs... my heart... my breath... my soul... I love u Deondra my angel #worlddownsyndromeday2021," he wrote alongside a glowing shot of his sister.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Says He 'Learned How to Live' from Sister with Down Syndrome

The Oscar-winning actor revealed the news of her death on Instagram in October, sharing a black and white photo of himself with his sister. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Dixon died on Oct. 19.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned...," Foxx wrote in announcing her death. "I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light..."

"I can't tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... ," he continued, before joking, "Even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money..."

Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Jamie Foxx and his sister DeOndra Dixon

"Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music...," Foxx wrote. "Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y'all please keep my family in your prayers... 💔💔💔."

Story continues

Dixon, who was born on Sept. 6, 1984, in Dallas, Texas, was named the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011.

Supported by her close-knit family, she began participating in the Special Olympics when she was in the 6th grade and competed for over nine years. After graduating from high school in Texas in 2002, Dixon moved to California to live with Foxx and the rest of her family.

In her biography on the foundation's website, Dixon said she was "born to dance," writing, "I want to be a professional dancer."

For Foxx, it was love at first sight when he held baby DeOndra — whose parents are Foxx's mother, Louise Annette Dixon, and his stepfather George Dixon — at 16.

"We weren't trippin' on the fact that she had Down syndrome," he told PEOPLE in November 2011. "We were trippin' on the fact that she was cute. She was this little chocolate ball."

Foxx and Dixon spoke about their special bond — including her reign as the dance battle queen, a title the actor ceded to her.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Supports Sister DeOndra and Hijacks Auction at Global Down Syndrome Foundation Event

"I always lose the dance battle," Foxx told PEOPLE at the time. "Because she's got the good moves."

"One thing people may not understand is that the person with special needs, the love that they give you is unfiltered," the actor said. "There is nothing in the way of them loving you and there is nothing in the way of them being upset with you either."

He added, "You really get the true individual. It's challenging, but it is moments like this that make it all work. She's a superstar now."

Dixon told PEOPLE she was "happy to have a big brother to count on," adding she loved him "every day."