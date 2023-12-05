Jamie Foxx Makes First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization

Los Angeles Screening Of "Below The Belt" - Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Surprise guest Jamie Foxx took the stage Monday night at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements, marking it his first public outing since he was hospitalized for medical complications in April. Foxx, whose attendance was not announced in advance, was there to receive the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Foxx made the walk to the stage unassisted. In accepting the honor, the actor made a humorous nod to last summer’s They Cloned Tyrone when referencing his recent medical challenges.

“I couldn’t do that six months ago, I couldn’t actually walk to [the stage]. And I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people saying that I was cloned out there,” he joked from the stage at the Fairmont Plaza Hotel in Century City. “It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now, it’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went though on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel too, I don’t know where I was going. ‘Shit, am I going to the right place?’”

Foxx further expressed the appreciation he felt for his life and career. “I have a new respect for life, I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by,” he said. “Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up on your art. When you realize that it could be over like that… I got to tell you don’t give up on your art and don’t let them take the art from you either.”

In April, news of Foxx’s hospitalization, while shooting Netflix action-comedy flick Back In Action, was shared by his daughter Corinne on Instagram. The 29-year-old actress released a statement saying the that the actor is on the mend after facing a “medical complication” on Tuesday.



“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” read the post. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

In an update from May, Corinne shot down rumors that her father had taken a turn for the worse, confirming Foxx had been discharged and was back home “recuperating.”

Last July the actor opened up on Instagram about the health ordeal that nearly took his life. “I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me, and trying to figure if I was gonna make it through.”

A month later he credited his sister Deidra Dixon for saving his life. “Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister,” Foxx wrote in the Instagram post. “You are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis.”

The details of Foxx’s medical issue have not yet been released publicly.

