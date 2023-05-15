Jamie Foxx to Host and Produce Music-Themed Game Show ‘We Are Family’ for Fox

Jamie Foxx and his daughter, producer Corrine Foxx, will host a new music-centric game show called “We Are Family” for Fox, Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment announced Monday.

The series, which will premiere in 2024, will showcase non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member. The entire studio audience will be entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed.

“We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of ‘Beat Shazam,’” the Foxxes said in a statement. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

Also Read:

Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Calls Out Media For Doom-Ridden Reports: ‘He’s Been Out of the Hospital for Weeks’

The series will be co-produced by Apploff Entertainment and FOX’s in-house unscripted studio, FOX Alternative Entertainment, which created the program. Apploff and Foxx will executive produce, with Matilda Zoltowski serving as showrunner and executive producer of the series.

“Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the FOX Family,” Wallach said. “Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of ‘We Are Family.’ This series joins FOX’s fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series.”

On April 12, Foxx suffered a “medical complication” which was later confirmed to be a stroke while in Atlanta for the Netflix film “Back in Action.” Corrine later called out media reports about the status of his health, including one headline that said the actor’s loved ones are “preparing for the worst.”

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote in an Instagram story last week. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks and is recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

Also Read:

Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence on Hospitalization Following ‘Medical Complication’