Jamie Foxx criticizes lawmakers over school shooting in his native Texas

Jamie Foxx, seen here at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in December, has spoken out about the elementary school shooting in his native Texas. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx is lashing out at pro-gun lawmakers in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.

"Little angels, my heart goes out to ur families…." the 54-year-old Spider-Man and Ray actor, who was born and raised in Terrell, Texas, wrote on social media along with a photo of 16 of the 19 school children killed on Tuesday.

"Never thought I would live in a society, a 'Christian society,' where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws," the Oscar winner continued. "If the people in this country are leaders and so-called Christians... if they are going to heaven... I'LL PASS!!!!!"

Foxx ended his post with the hashtag "the devil is busy."

The star grew up outside Dallas about 400 miles from Uvalde, where, on Tuesday, an 18-year-old stormed Robb Elementary School and killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers, wounding others. Prior to his school rampage, he shot his grandmother. He was killed by authorities.

The shooter legally purchased an AR-15 style rifle on May 17 — one day after he turned 18. Three days later, he purchased a second rifle, and in between bought 375 rounds of ammunition.

Many Hollywood stars have spoken out about the tragic events, including Matthew McConaughey, who is from Uvalde. In a statement on social media the day of the shooting, he wrote, in part, "Whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured."