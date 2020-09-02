Jamie Foxx & ‘Candyman’s Teyonah Parris Join John Boyega In ‘They Cloned Tyrone’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris, who stars in the upcoming Candyman reboot, have come aboard They Cloned Tyrone. The pair join previously announced lead John Boyega in Macro and Netflix’s sci-fi feature film, which will mark the directorial debut of Creed 2 scribe Juel Taylor.

Taylor penned the screenplay with Tony Rettenmaier. The plot follows a series of eerie events that thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx, Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

Macro secured rights to They Cloned Tyrone in a bidding war, developed it and sold it to the streamer.

Foxx and Datari Turner are also joining as producers alongside Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King, Stephen “Dr.” Love, Taylor, Rettenmaier and Kim Roth. Executive producers are Macro’s Mark R. Wright and Jack Murray.

Foxx is currently starring in Netflix’s Project Power. Upcoming projects include Pixar’s Soul, which is due out November 20; Blumhouse’s Spawn; and the Taylor Hackford-directed Johnnie Cochran film Signal Hill. Foxx’s reps are CAA, LBI Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Parris stars alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Oscar winner Jordan Peele. The film will be out in November. Parris, who also will star as Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision for Disney+, is repped by CAA and Fox Rothschild.

