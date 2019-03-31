Jamie Dornan and Wife Amelia Warner Welcome Baby Girl: 'Feeling Incredibly Lucky'

Baby makes five for Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner!

The Fifty Shades Freed star, 36, has welcomed his third child, a girl, with wife Warner, she confirmed on Instagram Sunday.

The actress and musician, also 36, announced the happy news in a post celebrating Mother’s Day in the U.K. on Sunday.

“So proud of these three glorious girls, it’s an honour being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday,” she wrote.

The caption accompanied a photo of three pairs of children’s shoes — a tiny white pair, a slightly bigger pair of silver shoes and even larger pink sneakers.

The new arrival joins older sisters Elva, 3, and Dulcie, 5.

Dornan’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE in October that the couple was expecting baby No. 3.

The actor joked to Jimmy Kimmel later that month that three might be where they cut it off when it comes to having more kids.

“Part of me feels like [I need] to put a cork in it after this,” he said. “But then, alternatively, I feel like we make really great kids. Maybe we’ll just — if my wife’s willing — do it until we can’t do it anymore. It’s all up to her. I do the fun bit.”

The actor added that he was looking forward to taking time off after the baby’s birth, a luxury he didn’t have with his other two children thanks to his Fifty Shades filming schedule.

Dornan has previously gushed over fatherhood, telling The Sunday Times in October that being a dad “is the best.”

“I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me,” he said. “Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by.”

He also revealed that he and Warner have had just one fight since tying the knot in 2013.

“We get frustrated at times, usually when traveling with the kids, but we’d never let anything boil and become a thing,” he said. “We know couples who are plate-throwers, but that’s just not us. I’m glad it’s not us — plates are expensive.”