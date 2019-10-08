James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberly Brook Are Expecting Baby Number 6: 'Thrilled Beyond Belief'

James Van Der Beek is going to be a dad — for the sixth time!

On Monday, Van Der Beek, 42, revealed that he and his wife Kimberly Brook are expecting another baby and they are “thrilled.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, welcomed daughter Gwendolyn in 2018. They are also parents to daughters Olivia, 9, Emilia, 3, Annabel Leah, 5, and son Joshua, 7.

“Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family,” Van Der Beek wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet shot of his entire brood.

Van Der Beek matched his kids, wearing black while mom Kimberly, 37, wore an animal print maxi dress.

Van Der Beek shared in the caption that he and Kimberly decided to share the news on Dancing with the Stars after his wife suffered a number of miscarriages.

“We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result — something I NEVER thought we’d ever do… but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment,” Van Der Beek wrote.

“Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement — nobody failed to ‘carry,’ these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret.”

The Dawson’s Creek star went on to explain that there needs to be “zero shame” around miscarriages and that parents should give themselves “space to grieve.”

He explained that he decided to share his family’s story “in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love and support from friends and family when they need it most.”

“Happily, for us — this time — we walked out with tears of joy.

Van Der Beek is currently competing on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars.

He also announced he’s expecting on Monday’s episode just before dancing the quickstep to “Walking on Sunshine with his partner Emma Slater.

“Today we are going to the doctor’s office to get an ultrasound. We have reason to believe we are pregnant again. We are so excited there’s a new little Van Der Beek in there,” Van Der Beek said.