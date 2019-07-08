James Van Der Beek Kept It Shockingly Cool During Nightmarish 11-Hour Flight Delay with His 5 Kids

James Van Der Beek endured WB-worthy drama getting home from vacation over July 4th weekend.

Actor James Van Der Beek, known for his role as the title character on the beloved series Dawson’s Creek, was stuck with his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek and their five young children on a Delta flight from New York City to Los Angeles filled with delays — 11 hours worth of them, in fact.

The former Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23 star documented the experience on his Instagram, sharing shots of himself and his wife as they tried to keep son Joshua, 7, and daughters Gwendolyn, 1, Emilia, 3, Annabel Leah, 5, and Olivia, 8½, happy over the course of the nightmarish travel day.

Problems began on Saturday afternoon not long after the Van Der Beek bunch boarded their flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport. According to James, a mechanical problems with the aircraft kept them stuck on the tarmac for three hours. Eventually, they were told that the issue — with the plane’s hydraulic system — couldn’t be fixed and they’d need to change planes.

“We were out on a bus back to the terminal,” the actor, 42, wrote, noting that the bus didn’t have air conditioning to beat the city’s 91-degree heat.

Getting another aircraft didn’t happen anytime soon. The Van Der Beeks waited four hours in the terminal before hopping on a bus, this time after the sun had set, to take them to their next flight.

That flight was supposed to be nonstop, but had to make an unannounced landing around 3 a.m. in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to get a new crew for the plane.

By the time they landed, it was 4 a.m. Los Angeles time.

