James Middleton Is Married — and His Dog Photobombed the Newlyweds!

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet have made it official!

Middleton confirmed in an Instagram post on Sunday that he and Thevenet got married in southeastern France on Saturday.

"Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷," he shared. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village [of] Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️."

The couple got engaged in September 2019, but their wedding plans were delayed. Kate Middleton's younger brother shared in May 2020 that he and Alizee had planned to get married that month but changed plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

James and the French financial analyst — who is trilingual and grew up in Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium and England — celebrated one year of being engaged in September 2020 with a trip to Italy.

"It's a year since I asked Alizee to marry me 💍 … what a year it's been!" James wrote on Instagram. "Two homes 🏡 lockdown 🔐 two attempts at a wedding🤵👰❌, a litter of 🐶, launching of new company @ella.co 🐾 a beard shave 🪒 and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can't wait to take on whatever the future holds for us ✨."

Back in 2018, James' mother Carole Middleton, opened up about her hopes for her son's love life with U.K. newspaper The Telegraph, saying she hoped to have a "lovely daughter-in-law" someday.

Not long after, it was the newlyweds' mutual love of animals that connected them, according to James, 34.

Both James and Alizee are animal lovers. He told The Telegraph that his cocker spaniel Ella approached Alizee at the South Kensington Club in the summer of 2018 when they were both having meetings.

"I'm truly so thankful to Ella for bringing me so much happiness into my life," the entrepreneur behind the dog food brand Ella & Co. said in an April 15 Instagram post. "She was the one who introduced me to Alizee, she supported me during my experience with clinical depression, she has kept me young & active and is the driving force behind my motivation to launch @ella.co."