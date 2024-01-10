James Kottak, Scorpions and Kingdom Come drummer, dies at 61: 'Rock 'n' roll forever'

Drummer James Kottak, best known for his stints in the hard rock bands Scorpions and Kingdom Come, has died at the age of 61.

Kottak's former band Scorpions mourned the musician's death in a Facebook post Tuesday. A cause of death was not given.

"Very sad news … our dear friend and Drummer for 20 years James Kottak has passed at the age of 61," the band wrote alongside a black-and-white image of Kottak. "James was a wonderful human being , a great musician and loving family man … he was our Brother from another Mother and will be truly missed . … Rock ‘n Roll Forever. RIP James."

Kottak joined Scorpions in 1996, becoming the first American musician to play in the German rock group, according to Scorpions’ official website. He made his studio debut with the band in 1999 on the album "Eye II Eye."

Kottak reportedly left the band in September 2016 and was replaced by Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee.

In addition to Scorpions, Kottak also lent his drumming talent to bands such as hard rockers Kingdom Come, glam metal outfit Warrant, Buster Brown, English rock band The Cult and Kottak's own punk rock group Kottak.

Kottak was married to drummer Athena Lee, sister of rock musician Tommy Lee, from 1996-2010. The couple shared three children together: sons Matthew and Miles and daughter Tobi.

