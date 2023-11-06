James Kennedy Takes Home the Who Said That Award for Colloquial Excellence

Kenya Moore and Shereé Whitfield from The Real Housewives Atlanta join forces at the first annual Bravos to present the Who Said That Award for Colloquial Excellence. Among the nominated Bravolebrities being recognized for their one liners and burns are James Kennedy from Vanderpump Rules , Jessel Taank from The Real Housewives of New York City, Meredith Marks from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Candiace Dillard Bassett from The Real Housewives of Potomac and Lisa Barlow from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. And the Bravo goes to James Kennedy!

