James Ivory was disappointed in lack of full frontal nudity in 'Call Me By Your Name'

Screenwriter James Ivory has called out director Luca Guadagnino over not including scenes of full-frontal nudity in coming-of-age drama Call Me By Your Name.

In previous interviews, Guadagnino has called his decision not to show stars Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet naked in the film ‘irrelevant’.

However, Ivory, who won the Oscar for Best Screenplay for the movie earlier this month, has said that he and Guadagnino discussed the matter at length.

“When Luca says he never thought of putting nudity in, that is totally untrue,” he told The Guardian.

“He sat in this very room where I am sitting now, talking about how he would do it, so when he says that it was a conscious aesthetic decision not to — well, that’s just bulls**t.

View photos (Credit: Reuters) More

“When people are wandering around before or after making love, and they’re decorously covered with sheets, it’s always seemed phoney to me. I never liked doing that. And I don’t do it, as you know.”

“To me, that’s a more natural way of doing things than to hide them, or to do what Luca did, which is to pan the camera out of the window toward some trees.”

According to reports, full-frontal nudity was barred in both Hammer and Chalamet’s contracts.

Ivory also mentioned that he’s not shied away from such things in the past, as seen in his movie adaptation of E.M. Forster’s Maurice, starring James Wilby and Hugh Grant, in which ‘you certainly see everything there is to be seen’.

Call Me By Your Name was adapted from American writer André Aciman’s 2007 novel about the burgeoning relationship between an American grad student, played by Hammer, and a 17-year-old boy, played by Chalamet, set in 1980s Italy.

Ivory is an industry veteran, best known for his work in the 80s and 90s with Ismael Merchant, making movies like A Room With A View, Remains of the Day and Howards End.

