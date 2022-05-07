James Gunn Wraps Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Teases an 'Unannounced Actor'

James Gunn

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock James Gunn

It's a wrap for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!

In an Instagram post on Friday night, writer and director James Gunn announced that the filming for the third (and final) installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy series has come to an end.

In the picture, Gunn, 55, is seen laughing as he sits down next to the Marvel movie's cast, including Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Gunn's brother Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, and Dave Bautista.

"And that's a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy," the director wrote in the caption. "I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I'm a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade."

RELATED: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Reviews Applaud Director Sam Raimi's 'Spookiness'

James also teased, "And yes Zoe [Saldana] was with us but the only picture I have with her has an unannounced actor with us!"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdPIMmMM2YW/

James Gunn/ Instagram

Earlier this year, James appeared on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast where he spoke about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being the last installment.

"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," Gunn said of the third movie, which is due in theaters in May 2023.

Gunn, who also helmed the first two volumes for Marvel, said the upcoming film is "big."

(And yes Zoe was with us but the only picture I have with her has an unannounced actor with us!) pic.twitter.com/z4m7ZGZuLT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

"It's so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be," he said. "I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story."

Story continues

James added that concluding a story that fans have followed closely for years is "always a little bit scary. I'm doing my best."

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana Reunite on First Day of Filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

"I'm aware that the third film in most trilogies sucks," he said before noting that was "not always" the case.

Production on the third movie began in November 2021 with James sharing a photo of the cast together on Instagram at the time.

"It's been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #GotGVol3," James wrote.

The photo featured returning cast members Pratt, Saldana, Gillan, Sean Gunn, Klementieff, Bautista, and new cast members Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an interview with Empire earlier this year, Saldana also spoke about filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and reprising her role as Gamora for the last time.

"It's bittersweet; after all those years of complaining about that green make-up, I find myself already nostalgic about it," Saldana shared.

As for being on set, the actress revealed, "There's a lot of melancholy here, but also pride that we've achieved something great. James Gunn has written a beautiful story that's making us emotional even as we shoot it."

RELATED: Zoe Saldana Jokes 'Marvel Security' Made Her Delete Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Behind-the-Scenes Video

Filming during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic didn't make things any easier. "Omicron plays a doozy on us every other day, but we're getting by and we're happy," Saldana said.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters on May 5, 2023.