James Gunn Teases ‘Superman Legacy’ Storyboard Shot, Gives Update On Costume Design & Composer

James Gunn is entirely open on social media on the progress of Superman Legacy and sharing details of the upcoming DC Studios film.

The studio co-head recently revealed a storyboard shot that teases the film starring David Corenswet as the titled superhero.

“Spoiler??!! Well, probably not. I’m constantly drawing Superman Legacy shots and storyboards all over everything,” Gunn shared on Threads. “Here’s one I just sent to my department heads to understand how tight a shot was going to be we had been discussing.”

When a fan asked what was going on in the shot, Gunn explained, “The camera is moving back with the character. For me, the full arrows are camera movement, the thin arrows are subject movement.”

Another major topic that fans are excited about is the costume that Superman will be donning and Gunn teased that the design is close to completion.

“The costume is mostly done but we’re still going back and forth on some elements,” Gunn said on Threads.

As far as the music for the film goes, Gunn added, “A lot of the score – maybe even most of the major themes – have already been written.”

The Superman Legacy director also teased that the DC Studios’ opening logo sequence will change when his DCU debuts.

With the score for the film already underway, a fan asked why a composer had not been announced yet to which Gunn replied, “I’m not sure the deal is closed yet. I have to check. (And yes I know that sounds crazy since so much of the score has been written, but when you’re riding the waves of inspiration, what are you going to do? I wrote most of Peacemaker and all of Creature Commandos before I had a closed deal!)”

Superman Legacy is on track to premiere on July 11, 2025. Joining Corenswet are Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. The cast also includes Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Sean Gunn, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Isabel Merced and Nathan Fillion.

