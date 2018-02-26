James Gunn and Mark Hamill Are Down for a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Team-up

Sometimes, Twitter is more than a place where people argue with each other on the Internet. It can also bring people together, and maybe even make dream Marvel Cinematic Universe movie casting come true.

Fans might have helped the second one along a bit Sunday, when Twitter user @IanFee suggested to James Gun, director of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, that he should cast “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Gunn, who’s always a sport on Twitter when fans ask him questions about his movies, immediately entertained the idea. Gunn noted that Hamill lives near him in Malibu, California, and that it’d be easy for the pair to meet up.

Not long after, Hamill chimed in too, saying he’d be into the idea of showing up in a “Guardians” movie — or at least being a good neighbor.





I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor.

All the best, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018





Of course, a Twitter exchange doesn’t mean much to the reality of what might happen with “Guardians of the Galaxy” casting, so nobody should read more into the exchange than the fact that both Gunn and Hamill seemed receptive to the idea. At the very least, though, it seems like the pair might actually hang out — once Hamill gets his direct messages sorted out on Twitter.





DM me for my contact info if you're serious.

(& a good neighbor)

xoxo, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018







Just followed you. Is that how DM's work? — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018





Going by the “Guardians” movies’ references to pop culture of the 1970s and ’80s, Hamill would probably be a pretty good fit in the film’s world. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” had quite a bit of funny ’70s and ’80s references in its casting. It saw Kurt Russell in the role of Ego, a cameo and song sung by David Hasselhoff, and Sylvester Stallone as a former friend and boss to Michael Rooker’s character Yondu. It’d be pretty well in keeping with Gunn’s sensibilities to get Luke Skywalker into the next “Guardians” movie.

That may or may not happen, but for fans of Gunn’s and Hamill’s on Twitter, seeing the two neighbors make contact, maybe set up a chance to hang out with coffee, and possibly start a beautiful friendship was a reward itself.





lmao this is the most wholesomely great thing ever — Nathan Carr (@FimiFlippin) February 26, 2018













This is the cutest thing in the galaxy. — Patrick Read Johnson (@moonwatcher1) February 26, 2018





