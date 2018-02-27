James Gunn comes to Chris Pratt's defence over Kevin Smith 'prayers' backlash

No one berates Chris Pratt in front of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and gets away with it.

Yesterday, Pratt received some not inconsiderably heat on Twitter after he extolled the ‘healing power of prayer’ in a message of support for director Kevin Smith, who has suffered a heart attack.

“Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!?” Pratt tweeted.

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? ♥️ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018





But within minutes of posting the message, Pratt was getting himself a hefty trolling.

I’m not sure what is sadder ? My hero Kevin smith having a heart attack or the fact that Chris pratt believes in magic fairy tales in 2018. — Michael Holcomb (@mikehh9) February 26, 2018





Praying clearly does not work! If it did and if there was this “ God” you’ve been brainwashed to believe in, those poor people at the school in Florida wouldn’t have been shot to death etc etc etc etc etc — Dean (@Jarrod863) February 26, 2018





Great now I won't enjoy your films as much knowing you're a Jesus nut — Ewan Wilson (@scotstralian) February 26, 2018





You're IN Jurassic World. How could you believe in a God? — M A X (@maxtastrophe) February 26, 2018





That's cool and everything but Doctors and nurses save lives not prayer. — Retro Bigfoot (@RetroBigfoot) February 26, 2018





Healing power of prayer? This is a parody right? — TheFugitivePoet (@TheFugitivePoet) February 26, 2018





However, soon enough it was Gunn to the rescue.

2 There is nothing wrong with sending someone positive thoughts & prayers. But when this is coupled with inaction when action will benefit the situation, it’s empty. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018





4 And if you’re going to offer prayers to the folks suffering in Puerto Rico, you might consider adding a link for a donation or calling on your representatives to take action, in addition to those prayers. Prayers alone will not change the world. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018





6 I’m not tweeting this to defend Chris – he’s a big boy and can take care of himself. But for me, personally, prayer and meditation are great boons to my life and help me navigate my way through this world, and I don’t want to dissuade others who find those things useful. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018





Pratt has never hidden his Christian faith.

In fact, he explained his conversion as a teenager in an interview with Vanity Fair last year.

“I was sitting outside a grocery store… And a guy named Henry came up and recognized something in me that needed to be saved,” Pratt said.

“He asked what I was doing that night, and I was honest. I said, ‘My friend’s inside buying me alcohol.’ ‘You going to go party?’ he asked. ‘Yeah.’ ‘Drink and do drugs? Meet girls, fornication?’ I was like, ‘I hope so.’”

“It should’ve made me nervous but didn’t. I said, ‘Why are you asking?’ He said, ‘Jesus told me to talk to you…’ At that moment I was like, I think I have to go with this guy. He took me to church. Over the next few days I surprised my friends by declaring that I was going to change my life.”

