James Gandolfini's death shocked Hollywood 10 years ago: 'We lost a giant'

Sopranos star James Gandolfini, holding his Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2000, died 10 years ago. (Photo: David McNew/Newsmakers)

It seemed like there was a collective gasp around the globe when James Gandolfini, star of The Sopranos, died suddenly 10 years ago at age 51.

Summer was just kicking off on Wednesday, June 19, 2013, when the news broke. James or "Jimmy" to friends, who won three Emmys playing iconic New Jersey mobster Tony Soprano, died while vacationing in Rome with his 13-year-old son, Michael, to celebrate the boy's 8th grade graduation. James had been scheduled to appear at the Taormina Film Fest in Sicily that week and receive an award.

The first reports noted it was an "apparent heart attack" — and after two days of speculation by tabloids due to reported past substance struggles — his rep confirmed that was the case. "Today we received the results of the autopsy, which stated he died of a heart attack, of natural causes," his family spokesperson Michael Kobold said at the time, noting that “nothing else was found in his system."

Some of the headlines the next day. (Photo: Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images)

The spokesperson elaborated on the Killing Them Softly and Zero Dark Thirty star's final hours, saying he visited the Vatican and dined with his family at the Boscolo Exedra Hotel while awaiting the arrival of his sister. "He had a wonderful day," it was noted.

Michael — James's son with first wife, Marcy Wudarski Gandolfini — found him in the bathroom of his Rome hotel room, the star's manager, Mark Armstrong, said. He was taken from his hotel to the city's Umberto I hospital at 10:40 p.m., where doctors spent 40 minutes trying to resuscitate him despite being "considered dead on arrival."

It was almost six years to the date after his HBO's megahit The Sopranos ended.

A view of the program given out at the funeral for actor James Gandolfini at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine on June 27, 2013 in New York City. Gandolfini passed away on June 19, 2013 while vacationing in Rome, Italy. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Reactions from Sopranos cast and beyond

The world was stunned — and so was Hollywood. Tributes came in from all his Sopranos co-stars, many expressing "shock," including his on-screen wife Edie Falco ("a man of tremendous depth and sensitivity, with a kindness and generosity beyond words"), Michael Imperioli ("Jimmy treated us all like family with a generosity, loyalty and compassion that is rare in this world"), Tony Sirico ("one of my best friends in life"), Lorraine Bracco ("We lost a giant") and right down the list.

Brad Pitt, who co-starred with him the year before in Killing Them Softly and previously in The Mexican, called him "a ferocious actor, a gentle soul and a genuinely funny man. I am ... gutted by this loss." Steve Carell called him, "A fine man." Ewan McGregor said, "The world just lost one of its great actors." Susan Sarandon described him as, "One of the sweetest, funniest, most generous actors I've ever worked with." John Travolta, who shared a deep friendship with him, vowed to take care of his family, also including second wife Deborah Lin Gandolfini and their 8-month-old daughter, Liliana. Travolta said James flew to his side after his son Jett died in 2009.

A fitting sendoff

It was nearly a week before his body was flown back to the States. Bill and Hillary Clinton were instrumental in expediting the process. There was a private wake in New Jersey followed by a big funeral send-off at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in Manhattan.

Attendees enter the funeral of actor James Gandolfini at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine on June 27, 2013 in New York City. Gandolfini passed away on June 19, 2013 while vacationing in Rome, Italy. (Photo: Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

The Sopranos cast was in attendance, with creator David Chase eulogizing him in the form of a letter to the actor. He recalled James once told him, "'You know what I want to be? A man. That's all. I want to be a man.'" Chase said he always viewed the actor as a child, saying to his late friend, "You were a good boy... A sad boy, amazed and confused... You could see it in your eyes. That's why you were a great actor."

The star's wife, Deborah, called her husband "an honest, kind and loving man. He cared more about others than himself." Michael was a pallbearer. HBO reportedly paid for and filmed the funeral as a private gift to James's family.

Attendees included Falco, Imperioli, Bracco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Steve Schirripa, Steve Buscemi, Aida Turturro, Dominic Chianese, Annabella Sciorra, Tony Sirico, Joe Pantoliano, Robert Iler, Julianna Margulies, Dustin Hoffman, Alec Baldwin, Marcia Gay Harden, Chris Noth, Dick Cavett, Brian Williams and then-New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

Michael Gandolfini, left, son of James Gandolfini, arrives for the funeral service of his father, star of "The Sopranos," in New York's the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, Thursday, June 27, 2013.(Photo: AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Edie Falco, center, stands outside of Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine after funeral services actor James Gandolfini, Thursday, June 27, 2013. (Photo: AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli attend the funeral for actor James Gandolfini at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine on June 27, 2013. (Photo: Raymond Hall/FilmMagic)

Jamie Lynn Sigler arrives for the funeral service of James Gandolfini, star of "The Sopranos," in New York's the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, Thursday, June 27, 2013. (Photo: AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Cavett later wrote about the funeral in a New York Times opinion piece, recalling Turturro — who played Tony's sister, Janice, on The Sopranos — told him what made it even more unbearable was that "Jimmy was just beginning to enjoy his life." The actor who had never really come to terms with his stardom, declining to appear on any late-night talk shows and giving only rare interviews, and had deep insecurities, had turned down a movie this summer to spend much-needed time with his family.

James's legacy

Much was made after about the star's will and who got what from his estimated $70 million estate. His wife and two children received the bulk of it — he left millions to relatives, friends, his secretary and assistant as well — with Michael also getting all of his dad's clothing and jewelry. He had a lot of real estate, including a condo in NYC's West Village, a duplex penthouse in Tribeca, a $1.1 million home in Califon, N.J. and an estate in Italy that he wanted his kids to keep in the family.

Michael — who was by his father's side that fated day — went on to study acting at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and followed in James's footsteps into acting. First it was small roles, like in Ocean's Eight (Bus Boy), before landing a role in The Deuce, a part he said that made him really fall in love with acting. He's gone on to pay tribute to his father and his iconic Sopranos role, playing "Teenage Tony Soprano" in The Many Saints of Newark.

Michael Gandolfini with his mother, Marcy Wudarski, at the premiere of Extrapolations on March 14, 2023. That's one of several projects he's had since The Many Saints of Newark. (Photo: Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

Michael, who has posted beautiful online tributes to his father through the years, said he only watched The Sopranos for the first time before auditioning the 2021 prequel film.

"My dad didn't want me to see Tony Soprano — the violence, the angry, the mean," Michael told Vanity Fair. "Of course I was on set and would visit him in his trailer, but I had never watched the show... I never knew Tony Soprano. I only knew my dad." Though he did say he had recorded hours of his dad's monologues opposite Bracco and walked around New York City listening to them.

When he finally did watch The Sopranos, Michael — now 24 — said it was an emotional experience, explaining, "Seeing my dad and seeing how good my dad was — which pissed me off in some regard and made me feel so proud," he told WSJ. Magazine. "I was so happy for him and also thinking back to growing up on the set. And then having to just clear all … the junk. All the crap … laughing so hard and crying. It felt so good to get it all out."

Deborah keeps a low profile raising Liliana, but has come together with her daughter, Michael and Michael's mother, Marcy, for public tributes to the late star through the years.

Marcy Wudarski, Michael Gandolfini, Deborah Lin and daughter Liliana Ruth Gandolfini attend the James Gandolfini Street Naming Ceremony on December 1, 2013 in Park Ridge, New Jersey. (Photo: Bobby Bank/WireImage)

After The Many Saints of Newark came out, Deborah told the New York Post, "It was almost surreal to see Michael in the trailer. I know it took a lot of courage for him to take this role. It was very emotional. But the whole family is just so proud of him. His father would be very proud."

As for, Liliana — now 9 — her most recent public appearance seems to have been at Sopranos Con in 2019, which she went to with her mother and James's sister, Leta.

Liliana Ruth Gandolfini attends SopranosCon 2019 at Meadowlands Exposition Center on November 23, 2019 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

She posed in front of a giant image of her late dad with the event's official Instagram page shared, writing, "Words cannot express how humbled we are to have the support of the Gandolfini family."