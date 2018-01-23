James Franco Snubbed for Oscar Nomination Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

James Franco was snubbed for a best actor Oscar nomination for his performance in “The Disaster Artist,” just as he’s fielding accusations of sexual misconduct.

Instead, Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”), Daniel Day-Lewis (“Phantom Thread”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”), Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”),

and Denzel Washington (“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”) were nominated.

In a Los Angeles Times report, five women accused Franco of sexually inappropriate or exploitative behavior, particularly while they were students at Franco’s Studio 4 or Playhouse West. The report ran on Jan. 11, just days after he won a Golden Globe and wore a Time’s Up pin to the ceremony, and only one day before Oscar nomination ballots were due.

Franco was nominated for a SAG Award in December and attended the Jan. 20 ceremony, where Gary Oldman won for “Darkest Hour.” The allegations may have affected SAG Awards voting. Ballots weren’t due for the Screen Actors Guild’s ceremony until Jan. 18, about a week after the Times report ran.

Franco has denied the allegations in appearances on both “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The things that I heard were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long,” he told Colbert.

In the “Disaster Artist,” Franco portrays the enigmatic Tommy Wiseau, whose 2003 movie “The Room” is considered one of the worst movies ever made. Franco also directed and produced “The Disaster Artist.”

Franco was also nominated for a best actor Oscar for 2011’s “127 Hours,” but lost to Colin Firth for “The King’s Speech.”

Related stories

Christopher Plummer Becomes Oldest Oscar Nominee Ever With 'All the Money in the World'

Academy Skirts Another #OscarsSoWhite Disaster With a Diverse Lineup, But Who Will Win?

Oscar Nominations Scorecard by Film and Studio

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!