James Franco accusers on US TV ask him to 'apologise'

Two of the women who have accused James Franco of sexual harassment have said that he’s yet to make any kind of apology to them.

Violet Paley and Sarah Tither-Kaplan appeared on Good Morning America yesterday, and reiterated what the Disaster Artist is alleged to have done.

Paley said that Franco tried to force her to give him oral sex.

“He kind of like pushed my head down and was like, saying, ‘come on,’” she said.

Tither-Kaplan, who was a student at one of his acting masterclasses said that he ‘created exploitative environments for non-celebrity women on his sets’, and that many of the scenes they would act out seemed ‘gratuitous and exploitative’

She added that she’d like to see the actor ‘give opportunities to women that are real and valuable and actually give them career advancement’.

Asked what she’d like Franco to do now, Paley said ‘a lot of things but please just apologise’.

This is despite Franco telling Stephen Colbert during a recent appearance on The Late Show: “If I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to.”

Meanwhile, Franco is said to be ‘relieved’ that he wasn’t nominated for an Oscar yesterday, in spite of having won a Golden Globe for his role in The Disaster Artist earlier this month.

“James is disappointed in not getting an Oscar nomination,” a source told E! News. “But also very understanding and somewhat relieved. He doesn’t want it to look like the snub is correlated with the allegations against him.

“James is trying to get through this rocky patch and hopes everything will blow over appropriately. He is really leaning on his family right now and trying to stay under the radar as much as possible.”

